Man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to 11 years after they say he was found trafficking 190 grams of meth. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Douglas Richard Spencer, 40, of Moscow, had the intent to distribute around 190 grams of methamphetamine in Lackawanna […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four arrested for gun possession in Yonkers
YONKERS – State Police have arrested for people for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in the City of Yonkers. Troopers observed a BMW 440 traveling at over 100 miles per hour on the Sprain Brook Parkway on the evening of October 30. The vehicle was stopped and investigation found two loaded handguns, a .380 Ruger and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for drunk driving, illegal gun possession
GOSHEN – A 38-year-old New Jersey man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 7 ½ years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction by a jury on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Member of 300 Bloodhound Brims guilty of violent gang assault
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday that a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for a violent gang assault in Yonkers. After a weeklong trial, on November 3, a jury found Develle Coates,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted
GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
Dutchess County police catch suspected drug dealer
Dutchess County Police arrested Charles Faircloth, 77 of Poughkeepsie on November 3. Faircloth was allegedly involved in possessing drugs with the intention to sell.
Man Convicted Of Drug Sales, Endangering Welfare Of Child In Putnam County
A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of drug sales and endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to prison. Orange County resident Malik Ellis, age 26, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to five years in state prison with two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty, said Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
77-year-old man arrested for selling drugs near Dutchess Community College
Police say Charles Faircloth, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in his apartment in the Pendell Commons complex.
‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown
Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case
Saeideh’s daughter, Semira Moslem, lives in California and joined by Zoom while News 12 talked to her mom from their family’s Orange County home, which is now up for rent.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill murder suspect arrested
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
Known Criminal Sentenced For Nearly Killing Poughkeepsie Cop
A Hudson Valley man with a litany of crimes and offenses to his name, was recently sentenced for an incident back in March of this year that nearly killed a Poughkeepsie police officer. The Original Events. Back on March 15, 2022 thirty-year-old John Vanleuven Jr, led law enforcement on an...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties domestic dispute leads to felony charge for Kingston man
Endangering the welfare of a child and felony criminal contempt of a court order were the charges brought against a Kingston resident after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence on Nov. 2 at 7:22am. According to a statement from police, 31-year-old Keenan Hughes violated a “no...
US Marshals: 7-year-old abducted child rescued
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced in a news release that the United States Marshal Service (USMS) rescued a 7-year-old abduction victim while executing an arrest warrant on Amber-Lynn Romero. US Marshals say that on October 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Spotsylvania County, issued a warrant for […]
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
