Port Jervis, NY

WBRE

Man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to 11 years after they say he was found trafficking 190 grams of meth. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Douglas Richard Spencer, 40, of Moscow, had the intent to distribute around 190 grams of methamphetamine in Lackawanna […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four arrested for gun possession in Yonkers

YONKERS – State Police have arrested for people for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in the City of Yonkers. Troopers observed a BMW 440 traveling at over 100 miles per hour on the Sprain Brook Parkway on the evening of October 30. The vehicle was stopped and investigation found two loaded handguns, a .380 Ruger and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Member of 300 Bloodhound Brims guilty of violent gang assault

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday that a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang faces five to 25 years in state prison for a violent gang assault in Yonkers. After a weeklong trial, on November 3, a jury found Develle Coates,...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown

Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment

A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill murder suspect arrested

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties domestic dispute leads to felony charge for Kingston man

Endangering the welfare of a child and felony criminal contempt of a court order were the charges brought against a Kingston resident after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence on Nov. 2 at 7:22am. According to a statement from police, 31-year-old Keenan Hughes violated a “no...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WBRE

US Marshals: 7-year-old abducted child rescued

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced in a news release that the United States Marshal Service (USMS) rescued a 7-year-old abduction victim while executing an arrest warrant on Amber-Lynn Romero. US Marshals say that on October 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Spotsylvania County, issued a warrant for […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

