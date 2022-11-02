Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO