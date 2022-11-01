Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
S.C. Governor McMaster makes campaign stop in downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster held a rally in Aiken ahead of the midterm election. He talked about pay raises for teachers and law enforcement and expanding broadband coverage. While his opponent, Democrat Joe Cunningham, is making a new promise of his own. It’s a race to the...
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
WMBF
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
live5news.com
Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Lee County
“L” is for Lee County (410 square miles; 2020 population 17,144). In 1897 the General Assembly created Lee County from portions of Sumter, Darlington, and Kershaw Counties. Impetus for the new county came from residents associated with the political machine of Benjamin R. Tillman. Legal challenges resulted in a five year-delay and it was not until December 1902 that the state supreme court ruled that all requirements for the new county had been met and that Bishopville would be the county seat. However, in 1914 and 1921 small areas were restored to Sumter and Kershaw Counties. Throughout its existence Lee County has been an agricultural community and sometimes referred to as the “Garden Spot of the Carolinas.” Cotton was the leading crop and into the twenty-first century Lee County is one of the state’s top producers.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
WRDW-TV
Kemp extends gas tax suspension until Dec. 11
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Friday extended the gas tax suspension until Dec. 11. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break from as gas prices spiked. Firing a political volley at Washington politicians, Kemp – who is up for re-election Tuesday...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
blufftontoday.com
Letters to the Editor
To the citizens of our great county of Hampton, I'm taking this opportunity to let you know a little about me and what an asset to this county I intend to be as your steward. I'm 52 years old and spent my life here in Hampton County. Out of my control, my parents, the late, great power couple Simon and Willhamenia Jinks, made the choice to raise their family less than 100 yards outside the Hampton County line in Yemassee, which made it possible for me to be in the midst of this county and gives me the right to call it home.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Duke Energy, Harvest Hope kick off campaign in Florence to fight hunger in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving. Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address […]
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
WYFF4.com
McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
thedanielislandnews.com
MEET THE CANTDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY SUPERVISOR
What is the most pressing issue facing the county that requires funding priority?. Johnny Cribb (Republican): The simple answer is – roads. Berkeley County has experienced tremendous growth and the road system has suffered due to a lack of funding and maintenance. The complaints received center around both traffic congestion and road conditions. To best manage this we have implemented in-house road crews as well as speeding up the completion of projects on the penny sales tax program putting $283 million in road projects on the street in the last four years alone. We have also included on the ballot for voter consideration a plan that will help us address this most pressing issue over the next seven years via the continuation of the penny sales tax program. Our final measure to address this problem is working with SCDOT to get increased funding from the state for road maintenance in the county where there are 1,068 miles of state roads vs. 330 miles of county maintained roads.
