Effective: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-06 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A few gusts to 45 mph are also possible early today near the Lake Erie shoreline from Fredonia to Dunkirk. * WHERE...Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

