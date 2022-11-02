ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis

The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
The Jewish Press

Jewish American Groups View Israeli Vote through Biased Lenses

As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
The Jewish Press

Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’

Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
The Jewish Press

The Deadlock is Broken

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the amazing Israeli elections which will potentially lead to a stable nationalist government. Yishai reports from the inside the Ben-Gvir campaign. Plus terror and heroism in Hebron with Chief Security Officer Yoni Bleichbard. And finally, Abraham’s secret vision in the Covenant Between the Parts.
The Jewish Press

The Leaders that We Deserve?

(Written by Menachem Bombach) Election campaigns are unpleasant for sensitive people like me, who don’t enjoy hearing dirty personal attacks by politicians on one another. Today, as the results are analyzed and the coalition talks begin, we hope and pray that we will not have to face the sixth round of elections any time soon!
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
NBC News

White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'

The Biden administration argued Wednesday that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” in Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
TheDailyBeast

The New Obsession Among Anti-Abortion Activists

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, anti-abortion activists finally won the prize they had sought for decades. But since then, pro-life voices on the right have been on the hunt for a new reason to be aggrieved—and they may have found one: a spate of federal prosecutions against people illegally blocking access to abortion clinics.“It sure looks like the FBI is just fishing for pro-lifers to prosecute,” the conservative Washington Examiner declared in October.The backlash to prosecutions has gone mostly unnoticed in mainstream media outlets. And so far, there’s no evidence the activists are being unjustly...
The Jewish Press

Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
The Jewish Press

So, the Elections are Over, and…. What now? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Looks like Binyamin Netanyahu will be forming the next government of Israel. But will he look to build a coalition with his ‘natural’ partners on the Right?Or will he want a more ‘center’ government and look to build a coalition government with the Left? With Bibi, anything can happen. So what now?
The Jewish Press

In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses

I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...

