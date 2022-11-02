Read full article on original website
Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis
The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
Jewish American Groups View Israeli Vote through Biased Lenses
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
The Deadlock is Broken
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the amazing Israeli elections which will potentially lead to a stable nationalist government. Yishai reports from the inside the Ben-Gvir campaign. Plus terror and heroism in Hebron with Chief Security Officer Yoni Bleichbard. And finally, Abraham’s secret vision in the Covenant Between the Parts.
The Leaders that We Deserve?
(Written by Menachem Bombach) Election campaigns are unpleasant for sensitive people like me, who don’t enjoy hearing dirty personal attacks by politicians on one another. Today, as the results are analyzed and the coalition talks begin, we hope and pray that we will not have to face the sixth round of elections any time soon!
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn't right in the 2020 vote. So he'll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: "I think it was stolen, fair and square."
Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024
The watchdog group CREW says it will seek to disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024. Section 3 of the 14th amendment bars candidates who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the US. The group noted that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office under that law.
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”
President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'
The Biden administration argued Wednesday that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” in Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
Twitter account 'Ultra MAGA BELLA Hot Babe' — which spread conspiracy theories to thousands of followers — was run by someone in China: report
The account reportedly called Obama a "lizard person" and spread baseless claims about transgender children and election fraud.
Phys.org
'On the brink of a new civil war': Survey highlights fragility of American democracy, stark partisan divides
A new nationally representative survey released by the University of Notre Dame's Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy reveals areas of grave concern for the state of American democracy, including more than half of Republicans and one-third of Democrats believing the United States to be on the brink of a new civil war.
Fact check: False claim that Biden ordered the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
The claim: Biden ordered the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. After a judge granted former President Donald Trump’s request for an independent review of records seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, some social media users have claimed a phrase from the court ruling indicates President Joe Biden ordered the search.
The New Obsession Among Anti-Abortion Activists
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, anti-abortion activists finally won the prize they had sought for decades. But since then, pro-life voices on the right have been on the hunt for a new reason to be aggrieved—and they may have found one: a spate of federal prosecutions against people illegally blocking access to abortion clinics.“It sure looks like the FBI is just fishing for pro-lifers to prosecute,” the conservative Washington Examiner declared in October.The backlash to prosecutions has gone mostly unnoticed in mainstream media outlets. And so far, there’s no evidence the activists are being unjustly...
White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number.
Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers Wednesday laid bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
So, the Elections are Over, and…. What now? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Looks like Binyamin Netanyahu will be forming the next government of Israel. But will he look to build a coalition with his ‘natural’ partners on the Right?Or will he want a more ‘center’ government and look to build a coalition government with the Left? With Bibi, anything can happen. So what now?
Government Surrender To Hezbollah’s Threats – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
The: Fake claim that the Lebanon Border agreement is a win for Israel. We handed over a part of our territorial waters, which is no different from surrendering land. Lapid has no mandate. Hezbollah won. World: Leaders have no business to tell us who should be a minister in our...
In Israel: Right Wins, Left Loses
I’m not Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s biggest fan, but credit where it’s due: Even in a political system where no one seems to ever leave politics permanently, he pulled off yet a third comeback. The first time around, he seemed to be politically dead in the...
