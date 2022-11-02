Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr.
Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr. of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away on Monday, October 31st, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at TriStar Summit Hospital. He was born on February 8th, 1967, to John Dupont Seifert and Sheila Catherine (Nilan) Seifert. He was born in San Antonio, TX at Fort Sam where his dad was stationed […] The post OBITUARY: Mark Nicholas Seifert Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events
by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022 but some events take place before November 11th. Veterans Day […] The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 3 – 9, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only […] The post MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Halloween is always a busy evening in Mt. Juliet, and safety will be a top priority as officers deploy to neighborhoods. Many officers will be out serving on Monday, October 31, 2022, with the goal of ensuring neighborhoods are safe while trick-or-treaters are out and about. This effort is quite the […] The post Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585 The Restaurant at Fall Creek […] The post Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TBI Agents Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Juliet
At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents continue to independently investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a man during an interaction with an officer from the Mount Juliet Police Department on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates that just after 11:00 p.m., a Mount Juliet officer […] The post TBI Agents Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities […] The post 8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Reminder: Health Coverage Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds Tennesseans to review and update their health insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) when the Open Enrollment period for 2023 opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Consumers will have at least two insurance choices on the FFM in all 95 Tennessee counties across the Volunteer State. One […] The post Reminder: Health Coverage Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County
Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, […] The post Unemployment Drops Below 5% in Every Tennessee County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop
From Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. As the officer was attempting to control the […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop appeared first on Wilson County Source.
New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces their participation in a program that will increase purchases of local foods from Tennessee’s underserved farmers and producers and get it to those who need it most. TDA will participate in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural […] The post New Partnership Will Support Farmers and Expand Access to Local, Nutritious Foods appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Last Day for Early Voting
Early voting is underway for State, Federal and Municipal Elections. Today, November 3, is the last day to early vote. Who is on the Ballot? Voters will vote for Governor, vote on four amendments, vote for U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives. Some counties also have municipal races. Check the GoVoteTN […] The post Last Day for Early Voting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?
Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” This could be the last year we set our clocks back. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2019 making daylight saving permanent and Congress passed a bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 […] The post Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
