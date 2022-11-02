Read full article on original website
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Lewis Howell Patterson
Lewis Howell Patterson age 79 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday morning Nov. 3, 2022 at his residence. Born Aug. 12, 1943, Lewis was the son of the late Herman Howell Patterson and Louise Thomas Patterson and was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Stephen Patterson; sister, Linda Robinson and her husband, Franklin Thomas […] The post OBITUARY: Lewis Howell Patterson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Mary Sue Adams Holleman
Mrs. Mary Sue Adams Holleman, age 80 of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Pavilion Assisted Living. Born January 9, 1942, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Willadean Dunham Adams Reed and John Adams. She graduated from Lebanon High School. She started working at Texas Boot on January […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Sue Adams Holleman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont
Country music artist Josh Turner will make a stop on his KING SIZE MANGER TOUR at The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Thursday, December 8. Turner will perform songs from his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” a collection of new and traditional holiday songs and hymns, as well as his classic country hits you know […] The post Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 3 – 9, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Larry Allen McCraw
Larry Allen McCraw age 51 of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in an auto accident near Athens, TN. Larry was a truck driver for Pugh Lubricant. He is survived by his wife, Heidi McCraw; children, Cadee McCraw, Cody Smither, Ashleigh Smither, Blake Smither, Mikey Carey; grandchildren, Xavion Thomas, Zaara Howard, Skylar, Marlee […] The post OBITUARY: Larry Allen McCraw appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors vs Lebanon Blue Devils Recap
Its playoff time in Tennessee! For this week’s game of the week we have a rematch of a second round matchup from last year. Lebanon sent Riverdale home early last year and was looking to do so again in 2022. This matchup featured some big-time players from Jaylen Abston and Anthony Crowell for Lebanon to […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Riverdale Warriors vs Lebanon Blue Devils Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only […] The post MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance Team up for Fundraiser to Support High School Students
The reigning AFC South champions, along with Tennessee’s local blood supplier, are teaming up to support high school students. The Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance have announced a new initiative where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program. Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools […] The post Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance Team up for Fundraiser to Support High School Students appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Richard Randolph Peyton M.D.
Richard Randolph Peyton M.D. passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in Lebanon TN. He was born February 3, 1941 in Lafayette, IN. He was the son of Frank Wood Peyton, M.D. and Mary Elizabeth Fouse Peyton. He attended Duke University and received his medical degree from Bowman Gray Medical School […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Randolph Peyton M.D. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder
From Metro Police November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending […] The post Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Cleophus Linbergh ‘Len’ Anderson
Cleophus Linbergh “Len” Anderson, age 93 of Watertown, was born March 8, 1929 in Martha Gap, VA, son of the late Elijah Shelby Anderson and Lillie Turner Anderson. Len passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Frankie Rose Anderson and eldest son, Barry Philip Anderson. He was […] The post OBITUARY: Cleophus Linbergh ‘Len’ Anderson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023
CMT and CBS together announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time ever. Kelsea Ballerini will return as CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host for the third consecutive year, as she revealed tonight during a major surprise on-stage […] The post CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Ann Mock Shrum
Ann Mock Shrum, age 65 of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Born July 26, 1957, Ann was the daughter of the late Walter Lomax Mock and Martha Opal Crow Mock. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Mock and Ray Barrett; and sister, Janette Sprayberry. […] The post OBITUARY: Ann Mock Shrum appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Show at Nissan Stadium
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023. The concert was announced during a press conference at Nissan Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 am. Billy Joel tweeted, “Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks performing live together […] The post Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Show at Nissan Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Nancy Dianne Russell Young
Nancy Dianne Russell Young passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, she was 75 years old. Dianne was born in Lebanon TN to Fredda O’dell Piercy and Jesse Russell. Her family was her hobby as well as her life’s work. She attended Highland Heights Church of Christ and worked at Bridgestone Tire. Ms. Young is […] The post OBITUARY: Nancy Dianne Russell Young appeared first on Wilson County Source.
