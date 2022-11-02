Have you heard of the dog food brand, Maev? Known for their human grade raw dog food, the brand is actually expanding their lineup into the world of puppies. According to a press email we received on behalf of Maev, to kick off November the brand is launching their very own line of pet food. Considering the brand was designed to satisfy even the pickiest of pups, and with ingredients that even a human would be safe to eat, we already know that they are all about bringing the quality when it comes to feeding our furry friends.

3 DAYS AGO