Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Samsung originally wanted an S Pen slot and a better camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has spent the last couple of years expanding its S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S smartphones ever since it canceled its Galaxy Note series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured support for the stylus, but it lacks a dedicated slot meaning you need a case to insert the S Pen into. A new report says that Samsung originally intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems it may be keen to include one in future generations.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Nikon’s latest super-tele prime is both a 600mm and 840mm in one lens!
Nikon’s Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S super-tele transforms into a monter-tele 840mm at the flick of a switch
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
daystech.org
Realme 10 Pro Plus leaks purports to confirm specs and pricing for the allegedly upcoming Android smartphone
The upcoming Realme 10 4G is regarded as joined by a higher-end sibling known as the ten Pro Plus (or Pro+) within the fullness of time. The latter is assumed to improve to the brand new Dimensity 1080 platform, which is able to drive a display with curved edges for the primary time in its sequence’ historical past.
Android Headlines
Huawei Mate 50 Pro hands-on: A promising camera powerhouse
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 could go all-in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has traditionally launched its flagship Galaxy S lineup with both Exynos and Snapdragon chips. The Exynos variant would be sold in Europe and Asia while the Snapdragon model is available in the US and China. However, in recent years, flagship Exynos APs have been notably inferior to Qualcomm's SoC in terms of performance and power efficiency. This significantly impacts real-world use, with Exynos variant users getting a sub-par experience. Following the criticism, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 saw a wider launch in more markets this year. And with the Samsung Galaxy S23 next year, the company could go all-in on Qualcomm's flagship chips.
daystech.org
Oppo’s Android 13 based ColorOS 13 will be available on these mobiles ; check out now
The ColorOS 13 beta, primarily based on Android 13, is increasing to further units, based on Oppo. The ColorOS 13 beta, primarily based on Android 13, is increasing to further units, based on Oppo. Starting on November 9, the Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and F19 Pro+ smartphones will have the ability to obtain the ColorOS 13 beta replace.
This Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Uses Full-Size Leica M-Series Lenses
Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.
ZDNet
Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
The best gimbals for your iPhone, GoPro, mirrorless camera or DSLR in 2022
The best gimbals will ensure your footage looks smooth even when you're walking, running or making sudden movements
The Verge
Huawei’s new foldable Pocket S combines a familiar design with a lower price
Almost a year after Huawei announced its first clamshell foldable in the form of the P50 Pocket, it’s back with a followup. The new device is called the Huawei Pocket S, and it maintains the same foldable form-factor as the P50 with circular notification display and camera bumps on its outside. But the new phone comes with one fewer external cameras, a lower-end processor, and a lower starting price of ¥5,988 (around $818) versus ¥8,988 (around $1,228) for the P50 Pocket.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra to launch without Exynos variant as Qualcomm teases 'next level' announcement
@UniverseIce has highlighted an intriguing hint about what is to come with the Galaxy S23 series, courtesy of Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer. Speaking during Qualcomm's Q4 2022 earnings call, Akash Palkhiwala highlighted that the chip supplier should benefit from the Galaxy S23's launch 'in kind of the second half of the March quarter'. Hence, Samsung should start shipping Galaxy S23 units by the middle of March, which tallies with a rumoured release date that surfaced yesterday.
Android Headlines
Every single Galaxy S23 unit will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Over the last couple of months, we’ve been going back and forth when it comes to the Galaxy S23 series SoCs. Well, it’s now basically official, every single Galaxy S23 series handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will...
daystech.org
What Android phones may have looked like without the iPhone
Have you ever questioned what sort of telephones we’d have immediately if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new data from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we form of have a solution to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday night calling out an...
Comments / 0