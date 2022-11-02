Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has traditionally launched its flagship Galaxy S lineup with both Exynos and Snapdragon chips. The Exynos variant would be sold in Europe and Asia while the Snapdragon model is available in the US and China. However, in recent years, flagship Exynos APs have been notably inferior to Qualcomm's SoC in terms of performance and power efficiency. This significantly impacts real-world use, with Exynos variant users getting a sub-par experience. Following the criticism, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 saw a wider launch in more markets this year. And with the Samsung Galaxy S23 next year, the company could go all-in on Qualcomm's flagship chips.

3 HOURS AGO