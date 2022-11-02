Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann issues warning over weather that could become 'serious issue'
Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory as more rain is likely to cause flooding in the coming days. After a very wet week, they have warned that "further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels". Forecaster Alan O'Reilly,...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Days of widespread heavy, thundery, downpours ahead as Met Eireann shares grim forecast
Met Eireann has released its forecast for the days ahead and it looks like we’re in for a complete washout. Widespread heavy, thundery, downpours are expected to start on Saturday night and the rain will continue throughout Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with some risk of spot flooding in places.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Expert warns Hurricane Martin is heading towards Ireland
After Wednesday’s wild wind and rain it seems some parts of the country are in for another rough weather event as a hurricane in the Atlantic is forecast to make a sharp turn toward Ireland. Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said Hurricane Martin is currently raging over the Atlantic,...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann predicts further rain and thunder storms for the weekend
Met Eireann has issued an update for the weekend weather forecast, and if you were planning on spending much if the weekend out doors, make sure you have a good jacket to hand. The wet and blustery conditions the nation has been experiencing this week are set to continue, with...
Comments / 0