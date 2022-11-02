ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Met Eireann issues warning over weather that could become 'serious issue'

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory as more rain is likely to cause flooding in the coming days. After a very wet week, they have warned that "further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels". Forecaster Alan O'Reilly,...
Ireland weather: Expert warns Hurricane Martin is heading towards Ireland

After Wednesday’s wild wind and rain it seems some parts of the country are in for another rough weather event as a hurricane in the Atlantic is forecast to make a sharp turn toward Ireland. Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said Hurricane Martin is currently raging over the Atlantic,...

