Part of E Street to close as water-main work continues. North Platte's E Street will be closed in both directions starting Tuesday between South Jeffers and Dewey streets as reconstruction of Jeffers' major water main continues north. City Engineer Brent Burklund said Midlands Contracting Inc., the project's contractor,...
North Platte refuse service moved up one day
The city of North Platte will not have refuse collection on Nov. 11 and city offices will be closed that day as well in observance of Veteran’s Day. Carts need to be in place for collection beginning at 6:30 a.m. one day prior to your regular collection day. The city reminds its patrons that all garbage needs to be in city provided containers and the lids must be closed.
Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers
Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself. He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?
Western Nebraska Bank opens Madison school branch
Students at Madison School cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon. The branch will allow students to save money in their individual accounts. As of Thursday, students had deposited about $600. The branch began taking deposits Oct. 27.
E Street to close between Jeffers and Dewey as water-main work continues
North Platte’s E Street will be closed in both directions starting Tuesday between South Jeffers and Dewey streets as reconstruction of Jeffers’ major water main continues north. City Engineer Brent Burklund said Midlands Contracting Inc., the project’s contractor, will need to keep that block closed for about three...
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1
Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle...
New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department
The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles. Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.
State volleyball: Maywood-Hayes Center falls short of Class D1 state final appearance
The Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team had no answer for Laney Kathol and Cedar Catholic in the Class D1 semifinals on Friday. The Trojan senior collected 18 kills, one more than Maywood-Hayes Center’s total, as Cedar Catholic swept the Wolves 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to Saturday’s state finals.
State volleyball: Swedes cage top seeded Tigers in historic win
LINCOLN — It was a cold, dreary day in Lincoln but not inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena as Gothenburg knocked off top-seeded North Bend Central Friday. It was a historic five-set victory for the Swedes, who celebrated their first victory at the state tournament in school history Wednesday, and now will play for their first title on Saturday.
Class C-1 volleyball: 'Timely' block helps Gothenburg get past Malcolm in opener
A strong start made the difference for No. 6 Gothenburg in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday. The Swedes defeated No. 4 Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Gothenburg had to slow Malcolm standout freshman Halle Dolliver to have its best shot,...
