A new visitor center being built at the Salish Lodge & Spa is hoping to teach guests about the Snoqualmie Tribe and its connection to the falls. Renovations are underway at the hotel’s current gift shop to build The Snoqualmie Falls sdukw albixw Gift Shop and Visitor Center. The new center, set to open this spring, will tell the Tribe’s story, history and the importance of Snoqualmie Falls, which is sacred to the Tribe.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO