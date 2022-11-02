Read full article on original website
School districts like Idaho Falls 91 should be held accountable for electioneering
In 2018, the Idaho Freedom Foundation worked with state lawmakers to pass the “Public Integrity in Elections Act.” The law is specifically designed to prevent government entities from using public money to advocate for the passage or defeat of a bond or levy or to support or defeat a candidate for election.
VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week
IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor 11/29/1942 - 11/1/2022 Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves.
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
Blackfoot passes increased utility rates with revisions
The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes. Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. The post Early in-person and absentee voting count so far appeared first on Local News 8.
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Johnson, Jon
Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech. On September 21, 1994, he married Mary McKee in Jackson Hole, WY. Jon and Mary made their home in Shelley, Idaho. Jon was the owner of Industrial Construction Incorporated, where he traveled the country constructing various projects in the nuclear and aerospace industry. He was a member of the Island Park Boat Drivers Union. He enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, traveling, loved gardening and his family. He also loved spending time with his friends in Island Park at the Barking Otter Saloon. He was known for a good wahoo. He was an avid sports fan for whatever team was winning. Jon is survived by his wife, Mary Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Justin (Chelsea) Johnson, Jade (Meghan) Johnson, and Randall Johnson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Karlee Meikle of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Barbara Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Todd (Lori) Johnson of Rigby, ID; brother, Chad (Debbie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; loving dog, Rodney; and 10 grandchildren, who loved their "Pa." He was preceded in death by his father, Thales Johnson; and brother, Randy Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jon 3/25/1958 - 10/31/2022Lynn Johnson.
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth unleashes passing attack to down North Fremont
POCATELLO – Thirteen seconds. That’s all it took the Firth Cougars to turn their 6-0 halftime lead to a 21-0 lead before most of the fans had returned to their seats following halftime.
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Shaver's drops retail pharmacy service, becomes Hallmark Gold Crown store
POCATELLO — A local pharmacy has recently transitioned from filling retail prescriptions to handling more specialized compounding medications. Shaver Pharmacy And Compounding Center at 235 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello officially became a compounding-only pharmacy on Oct. 25, primarily as a means for the owners to better focus their customer service and alleviate the stress that comes with operating a retail pharmacy, says Tori Shaver, who owns the business with his wife, Lorri Shaver. ...
Idaho woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
Case of former local girls basketball coach charged with 20 counts of rape heads to district court
SODA SPRINGS — The case accusing former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt of 20 counts of rape will proceed to district court, according to court records. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2. He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to send all 20 rape charges over to district court. ...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls into 3A semifinals
REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.
