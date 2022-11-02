Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech. On September 21, 1994, he married Mary McKee in Jackson Hole, WY. Jon and Mary made their home in Shelley, Idaho. Jon was the owner of Industrial Construction Incorporated, where he traveled the country constructing various projects in the nuclear and aerospace industry. He was a member of the Island Park Boat Drivers Union. He enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, traveling, loved gardening and his family. He also loved spending time with his friends in Island Park at the Barking Otter Saloon. He was known for a good wahoo. He was an avid sports fan for whatever team was winning. Jon is survived by his wife, Mary Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Justin (Chelsea) Johnson, Jade (Meghan) Johnson, and Randall Johnson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Karlee Meikle of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Barbara Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Todd (Lori) Johnson of Rigby, ID; brother, Chad (Debbie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; loving dog, Rodney; and 10 grandchildren, who loved their "Pa." He was preceded in death by his father, Thales Johnson; and brother, Randy Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jon 3/25/1958 - 10/31/2022Lynn Johnson.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO