Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Pa. Senate members pen letter to acting secretary of state regarding Supreme Court undated-ballot ruling
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two Republican Senate members penned a letter to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman regarding the upcoming elections. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-23) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) listed several complaints they have surrounding the election process in Pennsylvania, particularly following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision that undated mail-in ballots should not be counted.
Pennsylvania court: Ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
Barack Obama has warned anxious Democrats that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at risk if Republicans seize congressional majorities next week
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents. Bans on the devices were on the rise...
How Pa. candidates plan to curb rising energy costs and reduce carbon emissions
Ed Wilkinson frowned as he pulled a dull brown husk from a corn stalk. “You have no ear here, little tiny nothing, you couldn’t grow anything here, no ear here,” he said, pointing further down the stalk. Wilkinson has been farming his entire life, including 45 years at...
