ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Pa. Senate members pen letter to acting secretary of state regarding Supreme Court undated-ballot ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two Republican Senate members penned a letter to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman regarding the upcoming elections. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-23) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) listed several complaints they have surrounding the election process in Pennsylvania, particularly following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision that undated mail-in ballots should not be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania court: Ballots in undated envelopes won't count

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy