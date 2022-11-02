The atomic cloud over Nagasaki 1945US National Archives and Records Administration. According to information gained from multiple unidentified senior American officials, conversations between senior Russian military leaders have recently occurred in which the topic was how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, as well as when this might happen. While these same sources of intelligence suggest that President Vladimir Putin was not actually party to these conversations on how tactical nuclear weapons might be utilized by Russian forces, the fact that they are ongoing in the first place is still a major cause for concern.

