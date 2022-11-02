Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis
The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
The Jewish Press
Jewish American Groups View Israeli Vote through Biased Lenses
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
The Jewish Press
British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
The Jewish Press
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
The Jewish Press
Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia warns
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia has warned. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of 'encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction'.
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
CNBC
Moscow softens nuclear war rhetoric; Russia's economic decline deepens as Putin warns he could pull out of grain deal again
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia issued a straightforward statement about nuclear war that could indicate the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October, NBC News reported on Thursday. "Russia is strictly...
Putin Ally Threatens Wider War Will Break Out in Europe
Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich has warned that a wider war could break out in Europe. Volfovich, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Thursday that Belarus is concerned over the "militarization of Poland" and its "aggressive intentions," news agency BelTA reported. Belarus has been used...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
Russia: West must stop 'encouraging provocations' to avoid nuclear disaster
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of "encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction".
Russian Generals Reportedly Discussing Whether To Use Nuclear Weapons, Despite Decades-Long Nuclear Taboo
The atomic cloud over Nagasaki 1945US National Archives and Records Administration. According to information gained from multiple unidentified senior American officials, conversations between senior Russian military leaders have recently occurred in which the topic was how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, as well as when this might happen. While these same sources of intelligence suggest that President Vladimir Putin was not actually party to these conversations on how tactical nuclear weapons might be utilized by Russian forces, the fact that they are ongoing in the first place is still a major cause for concern.
The Jewish Press
IDF Combat Aircraft Take to the Skies After Gaza Rockets Fired at Southern Israel
Israeli combat drones flew over northern and southern Gaza on Thursday night within 20 minutes of a rocket attack fired by terrorists at southern Israeli Jewish communities. One rocket was fired at Israeli territory, the IDF said, adding that the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, indicating it was heading directly at a populated area.
Zelensky says Iran still downplaying drone supplies to Russia after ‘confession’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iran is still downplaying its supplying of drones to Russia following its “confession” that it was sending them. Zelensky said in an address on Saturday to the Ukrainian people that the Iranian government claims it has given a small number of drones to Russia and that it happened before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February, but he knows those claims are false.
The Jewish Press
The Deadlock is Broken
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the amazing Israeli elections which will potentially lead to a stable nationalist government. Yishai reports from the inside the Ben-Gvir campaign. Plus terror and heroism in Hebron with Chief Security Officer Yoni Bleichbard. And finally, Abraham’s secret vision in the Covenant Between the Parts.
The Jewish Press
Eyal Hulata Resigns as National Security Council Adviser
Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has resigned from his post, according to a report Friday by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster. Hulata informed caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that his resignation will take effect upon the formation of the new government to be headed by Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Jewish Press
Leftist Selfishness, Ineptitude, Delivered Right’s Huge Victory Despite Near-Even Vote Results
According to News12 pundit Amit Segal, with 86% of the votes on Wednesday night, it became clear that the right-wing parties including Ayelet Shaked received 2,041,252 votes, or 50.04% – worth about 60 mandates, while the left-wing parties together with the Arabs received 2,033,063 votes, also worth about 60 mandates. The right’s advantage was only between 6,000 and 8,000 votes.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Organizing Coalition Ahead of Final Ballot Count
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has already begun to organize his incoming coalition after the right-wing bloc won a decisive victory in this week’s national elections. As of Thursday morning, the Netanyahu bloc had won 65 out of 120 seats in the Knesset – a clear majority that will allow the former prime minister and opposition leader to form a new government.
