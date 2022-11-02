In a crazily over-crowded schedule, with a World Cup bang in the middle, the aim is to try and play as few games as possible to try and protect yourself from the inevitable fatigue later on. Fortunately for Arsenal, they achieved that aim in the Europa League against FC Zurich, winning the match, and with it their group, going directly into the last 16 and avoiding having to play in the last 32.

