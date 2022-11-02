ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

OPINION: On Bedke’s watch, Idaho’s House burned

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler raised a salient point Friday during a statewide televised debate with her GOP rival, House Speaker Scott Bedke. On Bedke’s decade-long watch, the Idaho House devolved into even more extremism. How is he not responsible for that? And why would that recommend him...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

The first significant storm of the season is at our back door

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An atmospheric river is about to move into Idaho. This stream of moisture stretches all the way to the other side of the Pacific. This is part of the hyperactive weather pattern I’ve been talking about for the last week. Once these scenario develops, it’s one storm after another favoring the northwest part of the country, including Idaho. This is great news for our drought stricken state. Goodness knows we need snow and a lot of it. Between now thru Sunday, the above graphic shows that some of our central mountains could see between up to 2’ of snow. Not a bad way to kick off the water year.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow

BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
Post Register

First significant winter storm expected tonight

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a storm headed this way. Expect snow/rain mix tonight with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in parts of the Treasure Valley and up into the Mountains tonight and into the early morning. Plan on a longer-than-normal commute time tomorrow morning with...
IDAHO STATE

