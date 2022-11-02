BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An atmospheric river is about to move into Idaho. This stream of moisture stretches all the way to the other side of the Pacific. This is part of the hyperactive weather pattern I’ve been talking about for the last week. Once these scenario develops, it’s one storm after another favoring the northwest part of the country, including Idaho. This is great news for our drought stricken state. Goodness knows we need snow and a lot of it. Between now thru Sunday, the above graphic shows that some of our central mountains could see between up to 2’ of snow. Not a bad way to kick off the water year.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO