Somerset County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid

A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts

HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
HOPATCONG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme

Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant

NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
NEWARK, NJ
WBRE

US Marshals: 7-year-old abducted child rescued

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced in a news release that the United States Marshal Service (USMS) rescued a 7-year-old abduction victim while executing an arrest warrant on Amber-Lynn Romero. US Marshals say that on October 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Spotsylvania County, issued a warrant for […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

