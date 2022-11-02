Read full article on original website
Trenton Man Arrested For Shoplifting $1,134. Items From East Windsor Target
November 4, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded on October 31, 2022 to the East Windsor Target…
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
Driver Sought In Hackettstown Lowe’s Hit-And-Run Crash
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the man and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Hackettstown. The man was driving a green 2004-2007 Ford F250 when he struck another vehicle and fled the scene in the...
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
'In over my head:' Ex-Sussex County petting zoo owner sentenced in animal cruelty case
A besmirched former Sussex County petting zoo owner was sentenced on Thursday to one-year probation for failing to care for hundreds of piglets, many who later died, closing out an animal cruelty case that drew response from local and state authorities. Dennis Sugar, 49, who moved to South Carolina after...
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant
NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
Bucks Teen Wanted For Beating Halloween Partygoers With Baton In Custody, Say Police
A Bucks County teen who had been wanted for beating partygoers with an expandable baton at a Halloween party last year is in custody, police said. Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
US Marshals: 7-year-old abducted child rescued
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced in a news release that the United States Marshal Service (USMS) rescued a 7-year-old abduction victim while executing an arrest warrant on Amber-Lynn Romero. US Marshals say that on October 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Spotsylvania County, issued a warrant for […]
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
