PeaceHealth relaxes visitation policies
Submitted by PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center. PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center has relaxed visitation policies further effective Wednesday, Oct. 26. San Juan County has maintained a “moderate” transmission risk level for more than seven days, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the lower risk level for healthcare facilities.
Harmonica Pocket,a kid-friendly musical experience
Submitted by the San Juan Island Library. Get ready to wiggle, bounce, and enjoy the delightful sounds of the Harmonica Pocket, a kid-friendly musical experience visiting from Port Townsend on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Brickworks in Friday Harbor. The show begins at 11 a.m. This free event is sponsored by...
Scottish Folk Slam band Talisk plays Nov. 6
Celtic music lovers prepare, the Scottish folk slam band Talisk will be playing at the San Juan Community Theatre Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. “I actually call it the Scottish Slam. It’s basically Celtic energy. There hasn’t been a word to describe it so I call it Scottish slam,” explained the band’s co-founder, vocalist and concertina player Mohsen Amini. Amini added that other than high energy, he really isn’t sure what Scottish Slam is. “It is whatever you think it is,” Amini laughed.
