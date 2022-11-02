Read full article on original website
u.today
64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
u.today
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
u.today
Has Musk Abandoned Dogecoin? DOGE Price Drops as Twitter Scales Back Crypto Plans
The price of Dogecoin is now down more than 11% after Platformer reported that Twitter had halted the development of a cryptocurrency wallet. This came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media company. The controversial acquisition deal was viewed as a positive development for Dogecoin. Musk...
u.today
Elusiv Secures $3.5 Million in Funding, LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilties Ventures Led Round
Elusiv, a Web3 protocol that brings an additional layer of privacy to cryptocurrency transactions, shares the details if its recent funding round and indicates the next milestones in its development and adoption. Elusiv secures $3.5 million in funding from top VCs. According to the official announcement shared by the Elusiv...
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba
u.today
288 Million XRP Wired by Ripple and Whales as XRP Briefly Rises 11.73%
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
u.today
BabyDoge Price Rises as Meme Coin Hits Major Milestone
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
u.today
Polkadot Crypto DOT No Longer Security: "Token Has Morphed"
Former Acala (ACA) director: BTC, DOT are the only cryptos that are not securities. Is this true?. Daniel Schoenberger, сhief legal officer of Web3 Foundation, a non-profit behind the development of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) platforms, shares a crucial update on the DOT token status. DOT token is...
u.today
Lithium Finance Partners with MonkeyBids for Better NFT Valuation
MonkeyBids, a first-ever platform for on-chain auctions on Solana (SOL) blockchain, shares the details of its collaboration with Lithium Finance protocol. MonkeyBids inks strategic partnership with Lithium Finance. According to the official statement shared by the MonkeyBids' team, it has scored an agreement with Lithium Finance, an instrument that makes...
u.today
Next Crypto Bull Run Likely to Hit in 2024: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Onboards First Ever US-Compliant Crypto Payroll Platform
Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) One more Web3 financial application with an unusual use case goes live on Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts. Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) Franklin, a service that empowers businesses and organizations with blockchain-based payment instruments, launches...
u.today
SHIB Price Jumped 7.5% as DOGE Correlation Broke Down, This Is What Happened
u.today
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Attempts to Attract the Attention of Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) Long-Term Holders
u.today
Ethos.io to Compensate Voyager Collapse Victims with ETHOS Tokens
Universal vaults and magic keys: What's new in Ethos 2.0?. New-gen blockchain ecosystem Ethos announces the launch of one of the largest compensation airdrop campaign for cryptocurrency users affected by the shutdown of Voyager centralized creditor. Ethos.io distributes ETHOS tokens to support Voyager collapse victims. According to the official announcement...
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Token Now Listed on Another Crypto Exchange
u.today
Toon Finance (TFT) Ecosystem Spikes to Top Rankings of Crypto, Here's How
