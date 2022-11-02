ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

just stop
3d ago

Do not vote for that over emotional, so-called social activist. I am tired of these agenda pushing liberals. And spare me your outrage because her son died. Your gaslighting and virtue signaling will mean absolutely nothing to me

KCTV 5

Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast. The Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park is seeing a steady stream of early voters. Many of them tell us although there are lines, they’re moving quickly, with most of them...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?

Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
RENO COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Breaking down the U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Missourians will soon decide whether Republican Eric Schmitt or Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine will represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Compared to the wild primary season, the general election battle has been somewhat tame — perhaps a signal that the outcome could mirror the rightward trajectory of the state. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, Missouri Democrats are not going to give up without a fight.
MISSOURI STATE
KAKE TV

Political ad fact check: Kris Kobach 'three claims' ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With recent headlines, the race to be Kansas's next attorney general is neck and neck, many people have started paying more attention to the ads in that race. In this article, we will fact check one of Kris Kobach's ads against Chris Mann. Mr. Kobach's campaign...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races

JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
KANSAS STATE

