Read full article on original website
just stop
3d ago
Do not vote for that over emotional, so-called social activist. I am tired of these agenda pushing liberals. And spare me your outrage because her son died. Your gaslighting and virtue signaling will mean absolutely nothing to me
Reply(2)
2
Related
KCTV 5
Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast. The Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park is seeing a steady stream of early voters. Many of them tell us although there are lines, they’re moving quickly, with most of them...
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
kcur.org
After Roe, more women head to Kansas clinics and more Kansans get abortion pills from overseas
WICHITA, Kansas — In August alone, hundreds more women sought abortions in Kansas than before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and many nearby states banned the procedure. That represents one of the most significant increases in abortion numbers in the country, reflecting the deep-red state’s unlikely...
Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
kcur.org
Breaking down the U.S. Senate race in Missouri
Missourians will soon decide whether Republican Eric Schmitt or Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine will represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Compared to the wild primary season, the general election battle has been somewhat tame — perhaps a signal that the outcome could mirror the rightward trajectory of the state. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, Missouri Democrats are not going to give up without a fight.
KAKE TV
Political ad fact check: Kris Kobach 'three claims' ad
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With recent headlines, the race to be Kansas's next attorney general is neck and neck, many people have started paying more attention to the ads in that race. In this article, we will fact check one of Kris Kobach's ads against Chris Mann. Mr. Kobach's campaign...
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Democrats boost third-party candidate in KS Gov. race to knock Republican nominee, GOP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— New political ads in Kansas are making waves on and off the air. A radio ad paid for by American Center, an organization based in Washington D.C., is supporting Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle. Kansas Republicans say the group is tied to a Democratic law firm in D.C., Perkins Coie. Mike Kuckelman, Kansas […]
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
WIBW
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
fourstateshomepage.com
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
kcur.org
Kansas might let homes take more toddlers amid child care shortage. Critics worry about safety
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that...
Comments / 6