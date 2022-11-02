ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billy Waters hat-trick gives Barrow a third successive win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujeeJ_0ivU6Tf400

Brilliant Billy Waters hit the first hat-trick of his career as he fired Barrow to a commanding 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

With top scorer Josh Gordon missing through suspension, on-fire Waters stepped up to the mark as the Bluebirds secured a third straight victory for the first time since August.

Twenty-eight-year-old Waters, who scored for a third successive game for the first time in the Football League since December 2016, opened the scoring as he poked home George Ray’s flick-on in the 22nd minute.

It was 2-0 three minutes later as Waters close-range volley beat hapless Sam Hornby.

Colchester defender Tom Eastman cleared Ben Whitfield’s effort off the line on the half-hour mark.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Alan Judge, with Barrow stopper Paul Farman producing a fine save to keep out his 20-yard strike before the break.

Predator Waters completed his treble moments after the interval as he stabbed home captain Niall Canavan’s knock on.

Freddie Sears grabbed a late consolation, his first league goal since the opening day, in stoppage time at Holker Street.

