thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC responds to food sharing event ordinance ￼
A video created by the Institute for Justice about a Bullhead City woman feeding the homeless in City parks is misleading and lacks many critical details. Bullhead City wants the public to fully understand its commitment to the homeless, including feeding of the homeless at the City’s new homeless shelter (The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
Mohave Daily News
Applications being accepted for PACT Academy
BULLHEAD CITY — Community members who want to learn more about the inner workings of the Bullhead City Police Department — and the city it serves — will have that opportunity in the 2023 edition of the Police and Citizens Together Academy. The department is accepting applications...
SignalsAZ
Shape Kingman Quality of Life
The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey that is now available to all Kingman residents. The survey link is https://tinyurl.com/2vpt7u7a, with a deadline of November 15, 2022. Participants are required to register to complete the open survey for Kingman residents. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin...
Mohave Daily News
BHC murder trial begins
KINGMAN — The trial of a Oregon man accused of killing his girlfriend in Bullhead City began Wednesday. Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, of Medford, Ore., is charged with the murder of Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. He is being held on a $2 million bond. Deputy Mohave...
Mohave Daily News
Elk crashes fishing report party
BULLHEAD CITY — Fishing it still good in the Tri-state. So is hunting. Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, usually focuses on the former but occasionally provides updates on the latter. "Our fishing for both rainbow trout and our striper activity remain strong," Braun said. "We...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Controversy continues over LHC drag show￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Triple-fatal victims identified￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City police department has released the names of those involved in a two-vehicle collision that killed three people and critically injured another person on October 27. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said witnesses indicated a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median of the Bullhead Parkway, colliding with an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Foodie Grill holds ribbon cutting
Foodie Grill , located at 2250 Highway 95 Suite 426 in Bullhead City celebrated their ribbon cutting Wednesday, October 26 with guests from across the community. Left to Right: Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor Elect Steve D’amico, Board Member Bill Smith, Gerardo Pedilla, Santiago Salas, Greg Jaramilla, Josue Arredondo, Eduardo Fernandez, Juan Elizono, Ricardo Osuna, Francisco Bojorquez, Enrique Ortega, Micheal Green, Rodrigo Sanchez, City Council Man Juan Lizarraga, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Vice Mayor Norma Brummett and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams. Foodie Grill serves Mediterranean in large portions, and food quality is their top priority.
Mohave Daily News
Veterans In Motion hopeful for new members
BULLHEAD CITY — The Veterans In Motion patriotic band strives to provide fun music and social support for veterans in Bullhead City — and they're looking for new members to join in the experience. The band has played several events this year, including when the Run for the...
fox10phoenix.com
13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says
KINGMAN, Ariz. - A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.
Fox5 KVVU
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
Mohave Daily News
14th annual Veteran's Day parade on tap Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — The 14th annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade hosted by the 1st Marine Division Association will be held this Saturday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Mall parking lot and will travel south down Miracle Mile, terminating at the Scooter’s Fun Center on Marble Canyon Drive.
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
riverscenemagazine.com
Spooky Fun At 17th Annual Lake Havasu City Fright Night
Ghosts, goblins and all other sorts of characters made their way down McCulloch Boulevard Halloween night. The 17th annual Fright Night event wrapped up in Lake Havasu City Monday night, with large crowds and lots of family friendly activities. The annual event was organized by the Lake Havasu City Main...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Request to televise murder trial denied￼
KINGMAN – An acrimonious relationship between two attorneys was cited as the reason for rejecting a request to film an upcoming murder trial in Mohave County Superior Court. A producer requested permission to film the proceeding as part of a British television series shining light on the American justice system.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Collision leaves three dead, one critical
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bullhead City. Officers responded to the crash on the Bullhead Parkway at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. “Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling...
