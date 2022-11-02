The march of digitalisation across financial services continues unabated. But some banks, financial institutions, and regions of the world are ahead of the pack. With canny foresight, Singaporean multinational DBS has made moves to stay ahead of the curve. It has invested in digitalisation both for the benefit of its customers and its internal organisation. The result is a bank that weathered the pandemic lockdowns, utilises artificial intelligence/machine learning AI/ML to grow its customers’ wealth and is nimble and agile like the best fintechs.

2 DAYS AGO