Whitepaper: The state of payment operations
There’s more to money movement than just moving money. In a recent survey conducted by Modern Treasury and Harris Poll, companies revealed the many pain points they face while managing payment operations. using existing tools and processes today.
DBS and digitalisation: what the West can learn from the East
The march of digitalisation across financial services continues unabated. But some banks, financial institutions, and regions of the world are ahead of the pack. With canny foresight, Singaporean multinational DBS has made moves to stay ahead of the curve. It has invested in digitalisation both for the benefit of its customers and its internal organisation. The result is a bank that weathered the pandemic lockdowns, utilises artificial intelligence/machine learning AI/ML to grow its customers’ wealth and is nimble and agile like the best fintechs.
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 4 November 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Starling Bank tops 2,000 employees, opens new London office. UK challenger Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of the year to more than 2,000 employees.
Fintechs Pleo, Chime and Chargebee cut jobs as economic uncertainty bites
B2B spend management platform Pleo, neobank Chime and subscription management platform Chargebee are the latest fintechs to announce layoffs as a result of the ongoing global economic uncertainty. Pleo CEO and co-founder Jeppe Rindom told staff that 15% of its workforce, 150 employees, will be affected by the layoffs as...
Bakkt set to buy Apex Crypto in deal worth up to $200m
US-based digital asset firm Bakkt has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading platform, for a maximum purchase price of $200 million. According to the transaction details, Bakkt will initially pay $55 million in cash at deal close and up to $45 million in Bakkt stock depending on financial targets achieved by Apex in Q4 2022. The company will then pay up to an additional $100 million in stock and seller notes depending on financial targets achieved by Apex through 2025.
Zest AI lands more than $50m in growth funding round
Credit underwriting software provider Zest AI has secured more than $50 million in a new growth round, co-led by existing investor Insight Partners and new investor CMFG Ventures. The round also saw participation from CU Direct, Curql, Suncoast Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union and NorthGate...
Revolut India appoints Arjun Mehta as new CFO
Revolut has appointed Arjun Mehta as the new chief financial officer (CFO) for its India operations. Mehta has almost two decades worth of experience in the finance industry and has previously worked with companies such as Apple, American Express and Max Life Insurance. In his new role, he will lead...
Stripe lays off 14% of staff amid challenging economic climate
US fintech Stripe is cutting around 1,100 jobs, 14% of its workforce, as it wrestles with a “different economic climate” following the pandemic era e-commerce boom. In an email to Stripe employees, CEO Patrick Collison says the firm “overhired for the world we’re in”. After...
