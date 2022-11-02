Read full article on original website
Russia cafe blaze kills at least 13 people, injures 5
MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed at least 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Russian news agency Interfax cited local emergency officials as saying that the death toll stood at 15. The contradicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled.
MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international...
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a...
The Fifth CIIE to Welcome More Participants
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2022-- CIIE, which has been widely hailed as the premiere platform for foreign businesses to tap into the myriad opportunities in the Chinese market, will be held in Shanghai for the fifth time from Nov 5 to 10. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005029/en/ The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China’s Shanghai. Photo by chinadaily.com.cn
Kosovo's ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government's decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb...
Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants
LONDON — (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
Ethiopia peace deal followed by silence on terms for Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Officials close to peace talks aimed at ending Ethiopia's deadly two-year war confirmed the full text of the signed accord on Thursday, but a key question remains: What led Tigray leaders to agree to terms that include rapid disarmament and full federal government control?
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker
LONDON — (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil...
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at protest
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were hurt. The gunman was...
US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the...
