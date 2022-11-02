Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Integration for Liquid Staking
Ankr has recently added support for Coinbase Wallet, allowing users to begin to gain yield on their assets via Liquid Staking. Ankr has announced full support of the Coinbase Wallet, allowing all users to access Ankr’s Liquidity Staking platform. With this integration, Ankr is giving Coinbase Wallet users the ability to earn a direct yield on all of the assets they hold in their wallets.
These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Bitcoin Will Not Touch $100k Anytime Soon Says Economist
As the first and primary cryptocurrency to exist, Bitcoin has witnessed different reactions and predictions in the industry. Its advancement over the past years has been above the growth of conventional assets. However, the recent bearish trend in the crypto market this year created doubts about the future of the token.
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
How Aave Helped JP Morgan Complete Its First DeFi Transaction
Legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum-based protocol Aave is proof. Today, the team behind the protocol announced that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction. This represents a major milestone for the sector that continues to see high demand and...
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
WeatherTree (WTTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WeatherTree (WTTR) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WTTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a platform for observing and trading real-time weather data...
Why Monero Is Struggling To Crack This Resistance Level Since September
Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction. Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:. Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at...
Time To Buy SushiSwap (SUSHI)? Here Are The Levels To Watch
Besides the current market darling Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC) and Arweave (AR), driven by the Meta announcement, are attracting the most interest today. Flying somewhat under the radar at the moment is SushiSwap (SUSHI), which should be no less interesting in the coming weeks. As Will Clemente, Co-Founder of Reflexivity...
What’s got Experts so excited about Snowfall Protocol and why they’re picking it over Synthetix and XDC Network!
To various people, cryptocurrency signifies different things. While people might argue all day about whether tokens are best understood as wealth vaults or mechanisms of trade, one thing is sure: digital assets are, well, assets. Consequently, we’ve picked three currencies with a high turnover rate to help new and prospective...
KuCoin (KCS), TRON (TRX) Come Out Of Bearish Zone, While Orbeon (ORBN) Goes On A Bullish Run
The crypto market has been growing rapidly, with hundreds of projects launched, thousands of newbies entering the arena, and billions of dollars being circulated. But market bulls only grant their support to projects with long-term and stable growth prospects. Therefore, investors are highly enthusiastic about the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has launched the pre-sale of its tokens. Since experts have predicted it to grow by 6000%, investors have queued up to buy ORBN tokens before they sell out in presale. Meanwhile, older projects like KuCoin (KCS) and TRON (TRX), have been able to post some positive figures after a long time.
Klaytn Skyrocketing on the Crypto Market Making It the Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in the Top 100, Can Big Eyes Coin Surpass Klaytn ?
One of the key qualities that make cryptocurrencies intriguing is decentralised finance. It was developed to let users communicate directly with one another without the use of an intermediary or centralised authority. Due to decentralised finance, banks and other financial institutions are no longer required to charge users to use their services.
Cardano Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November, This Algorithmic ‘Prophet’ Predicts
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion. In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why
Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
