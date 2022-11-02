Read full article on original website
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening the season with 10 of its first 13 games on the road, which is hardly an ideal situation for the league’s second-youngest team. Saturday’s matchup features a pair of...
Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets
Something good should happen for the Brooklyn Nets or the Charlotte Hornets when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams need that desperately, though the Nets got a taste of something positive Friday night. Brooklyn experienced on-the-court and off-court troubles throughout the past week, so a 128-86 romp past...
3 Golden State Warriors that could be traded, including Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have found major success by sticking with their core. Many big market teams have already overhauled
Preview: Pelicans vs Hawks
After one night at home, the Pelicans are back on the road for three games, beginning with a stop in Atlanta to face the Hawks.
Knicks, Celtics both seek back-to-back sweep
Tom Thibodeau doesn’t like change, but the New York Knicks’ coach does like winning. The Knicks will look to build off a uniquely constructed victory when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in the first matchup of the season between the longtime rivals. Both teams will...
Thunder hope to end Bucks’ unbeaten start
The Milwaukee Bucks have the franchise record for longest winning streak to start a season, and they will try to keep it going when they face the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. With a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis, the Bucks improved to 8-0....
Jerami Grant’s last-second shot pushes Blazers past Suns
Jerami Grant sank a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a dramatic 108-106 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Grant scored a season-best 30 points and capped his night in style as Justise Winslow lobbed a high-arching in-bounds...
NHL’s Gary Bettman Addresses Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller
The commisioner explained the league's stance on the 20-year-old.
