Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves

The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening the season with 10 of its first 13 games on the road, which is hardly an ideal situation for the league’s second-youngest team. Saturday’s matchup features a pair of...
Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets

Something good should happen for the Brooklyn Nets or the Charlotte Hornets when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both teams need that desperately, though the Nets got a taste of something positive Friday night. Brooklyn experienced on-the-court and off-court troubles throughout the past week, so a 128-86 romp past...
Knicks, Celtics both seek back-to-back sweep

Tom Thibodeau doesn’t like change, but the New York Knicks’ coach does like winning. The Knicks will look to build off a uniquely constructed victory when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in the first matchup of the season between the longtime rivals. Both teams will...
Thunder hope to end Bucks’ unbeaten start

The Milwaukee Bucks have the franchise record for longest winning streak to start a season, and they will try to keep it going when they face the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. With a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis, the Bucks improved to 8-0....
Jerami Grant’s last-second shot pushes Blazers past Suns

Jerami Grant sank a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a dramatic 108-106 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Grant scored a season-best 30 points and capped his night in style as Justise Winslow lobbed a high-arching in-bounds...
