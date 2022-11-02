Read full article on original website
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Tesla Stock Has Dropped 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week.
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Warren Buffett's company reported a $2.7 billion loss Saturday as the paper value of its investment portfolio fell during the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
Fox Loses Legal Battle to Buy a Stake in FanDuel From Parent Company Flutter at a Lower Valuation
Fox lost a legal battle to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter at a reduced valuation. Should Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price of at least $3.72 billion. The decision ends the more-than-yearlong...
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Twilio Tumbles After Issuing a Soft Quarterly Revenue Projection
Twilio's quarterly revenue projection was softer than analysts had been looking for. The company added about 5,000 active customer accounts in the quarter. Twilio shares fell as much as 16% in extended trading on Thursday after the cloud communications software maker announced third-quarter results that gave a soft revenue outlook.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Companies Still Have Way Too Much Office Space, and They Can't Sell It
The amount of commercial real estate available for sub-lease is roughly equal to eight Amazon HQ2 towers. Other than high-use leases such as medical offices and laboratories, few lease holders can find buyers or tenants for unused office space. Companies that own their own campuses will likely wait out the...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
Markets Need to ‘Re-Anchor Their Thinking': Bank of England Chief Economist Hints That Traders Have It Wrong
The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday. Pill suggested that recent disturbances in the U.K. economy had distorted market expectations for future interest rate hikes. It...
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
