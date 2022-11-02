ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Lite 98.7

CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas

Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List

It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
FLY CREEK, NY
WKTV

ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WESTMORELAND, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
Lite 98.7

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday

UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween

Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too. Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season

Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

