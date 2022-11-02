Read full article on original website
CNY Animal Park Doubling Christmas Lights to Make Holidays More Magical
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before. The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with...
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas
Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it. Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List
It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
WKTV
ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
WKTV
Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday
UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween
Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too. Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season
Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
