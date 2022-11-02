Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Donkey Haven plans open house, fundraiser
GOLDEN VALLEY — S.O.S. Donkey Haven, a burro sanctuary in Golden Valley, will hold an open house and fundraiser Saturday at the facility that is approaching its second anniversary. “We have been in business for two years in December,” said co-founder and fulltime volunteer Cheryl Mangin. “The other co-founder...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
Mohave Daily News
Veterans In Motion hopeful for new members
BULLHEAD CITY — The Veterans In Motion patriotic band strives to provide fun music and social support for veterans in Bullhead City — and they're looking for new members to join in the experience. The band has played several events this year, including when the Run for the...
Mohave Daily News
14th annual Veteran's Day parade on tap Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — The 14th annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade hosted by the 1st Marine Division Association will be held this Saturday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Mall parking lot and will travel south down Miracle Mile, terminating at the Scooter’s Fun Center on Marble Canyon Drive.
Mohave Daily News
Elk crashes fishing report party
BULLHEAD CITY — Fishing it still good in the Tri-state. So is hunting. Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, usually focuses on the former but occasionally provides updates on the latter. "Our fishing for both rainbow trout and our striper activity remain strong," Braun said. "We...
Mohave Daily News
Applications being accepted for PACT Academy
BULLHEAD CITY — Community members who want to learn more about the inner workings of the Bullhead City Police Department — and the city it serves — will have that opportunity in the 2023 edition of the Police and Citizens Together Academy. The department is accepting applications...
Mohave Daily News
MALC football players receive region awards
BULLHEAD CITY — The AIA's 1A West region released its football awards Thursday, and several players from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center's boys football team received recognition. Four MALC players made the all region first team — senior defensive back Reed Moran, sophomore defensive lineman Randall Berg, junior linebacker Dagon...
Mohave Daily News
BHC murder trial begins
KINGMAN — The trial of a Oregon man accused of killing his girlfriend in Bullhead City began Wednesday. Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, of Medford, Ore., is charged with the murder of Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. He is being held on a $2 million bond. Deputy Mohave...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
Fox5 KVVU
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.
fox10phoenix.com
13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says
KINGMAN, Ariz. - A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
Mohave Daily News
MALC basketball regroups
BULLHEAD CITY — This season will be a different ball game for the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity basketball team. The team began practice this week following the end of football season. After dominating the AIA's 1A conference and winning the 1A state title last season, the Patriots have...
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
