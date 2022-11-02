Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
6 Warming Scents to Wear This Winter
When it’s cold out, fire promises respite. It’s a tool humans have turned to for millions of years to heat our homes, cook our meals and spark our senses. We let its aroma linger, watch its flames unfurl and listen as its embers crack. What to Know About...
Gear Patrol
As Your Prep for Ski Season, Start with These 5 Essentials
Ski season is right around the corner. You've been looking forward to it all year long – but are you fully prepped for long days on the mountain? The sheer amount of gear needed to safely and enjoyably tackle a ski trip is overwhelming, to say nothing of the vast array of brands and styles available. Backcountry makes it easy with a curation of equipment and apparel from only tried and tested ski brands. It's the right place to shop, whether you're a newbie building out your first kit or an experienced enthusiast in need of a gear refresh. The time is now to prepare for your most epic ski season yet – start with our favorites below and find plenty more at Backcountry.com.
Gear Patrol
Shred Longer In This 3-in-1 Snowboard Jacket
Whitespace’s 3L Performance 3-in-1 Sherpa Jacket is built to take you from the slope straight to the Aprés-Ski. Designed around the changing conditions that come with resort life, the jacket makes it easy to simply shed a layer when it comes time to head inside. Of course, the outermost shell is fully waterproof – yet breathable – to ensure you can count on full protection no matter the conditions. From there, a removable liner jacket uses high-loft sherpa fleece to keep you extra cozy. A fleece-lined chin guard prevents any painful chafing from the wind and a helmet-compatible hood makes it easy to lock in and hit the hill. Throughout the jacket, a series of pockets help keep your small essentials organized. So if you’re looking for a reliable, do-it-all jacket, bring home the Whitespace 3L Performance Sherpa jacket today.
Gear Patrol
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off a Taser Flashlight, 30% Off Madewell Jackets & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The TASER StrikeLight 2 combines a best-in-class stun gun with a...
Gear Patrol
Rimowa's All-New Carry-On Suitcase Recreates the Northern Lights
Only 2 percent of the world's population lives within range of the Aurora Borealis. This area is known as the auroral zone, because it's beneath a circle (called the Aurora Borealis Oval) centered on Earth's northern magnetic pole. Solar winds carry the excess gas past our magnetic field at both poles, entering our atmosphere. The particles in the gas collide with gases in our atmosphere, activating the light show. A sort of natural neon, it draws tourists to remote Pennsylvania towns; international nature travelers to Tromso, Norway, the eye of the Aurora Borealis Oval, and brave campers to Yukon, Canada, where they're the most visible in North America.
Gear Patrol
Knickerbocker's All-New Boots Are a World-Class Collab
There's always been plenty of synergy between New York and Italy. The state houses over three million people of Italian descent, which is equal to about 13 percent of the total population. And although a lot of them call the five boroughs home, Italian culture is far-reaching; New York is home to world-class Italian restaurants, a bustling (but ever-shrinking) Little Italy and a memorable (albeit dwindling) history of, shall we say, well-connected families.
Gear Patrol
Hydrow's Wave of Colors Launch Brings New Shades to Your Rowing Workouts
Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.
Gear Patrol
The Best Squat Racks for Pumping Up Your Home Gym
Squat racks are synonymous with strength training, serving as the temple for a number of muscle-building exercises, and for those wanting to flex their ultimate home gym setup, adding one of these rigs to your space is a smart, efficient decision. Not only can squat racks create a solid structure to rack your barbell and plates pre- and post-squat, but the included safety components can create an ideal setup for solo lifting sessions and beyond.
Gear Patrol
Flated Air Topper Review: a Pickup Truck Bed Cap for Occasional Use
Pickup trucks are great...most of the time. Today's modern crop of crew-cab full-size trucks are as close to do-it-all machines as you can buy in a new car dealership today; they can carry up to half a dozen people, swaddle their occupants in luxury, tow and lug more than anything short of commercial trucks, and go places most passenger vehicles dare not tread.
Gear Patrol
Lexus Brought 2 Awesome and Flashy Overlanding Concepts to SEMA
The 2022 SEMA Show is happening in Las Vegas this week. We already saw Toyota unveil its new flagship Trailhunter trim in concept form. And Lexus is bringing a pair of cool off-roaders to the show too. We aren’t getting a new top-of-the-line Overlanding Lexus trim, sadly. But the brand...
Gear Patrol
2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Review: an Unexpectedly Delightful Sedan
Most of the time, we make decisions rationally. Or at least, we think we do. Whether we realize it or not, our feelings — conscious, subconscious, unconscious — constantly play a role in the choices we make, whether we're deciding between candy bars at the 7-11 or homes to spend the rest of our lives in.
Comments / 0