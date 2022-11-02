Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less And Less As They Get Older, And NGL, It's A Little Depressing
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."
Hospitality Workers Who've Helped Out Celebs, How Much Did They Tip You?
I bet Beyoncé tips with $100 bills. 👀
Gear Patrol
Shred Longer In This 3-in-1 Snowboard Jacket
Whitespace’s 3L Performance 3-in-1 Sherpa Jacket is built to take you from the slope straight to the Aprés-Ski. Designed around the changing conditions that come with resort life, the jacket makes it easy to simply shed a layer when it comes time to head inside. Of course, the outermost shell is fully waterproof – yet breathable – to ensure you can count on full protection no matter the conditions. From there, a removable liner jacket uses high-loft sherpa fleece to keep you extra cozy. A fleece-lined chin guard prevents any painful chafing from the wind and a helmet-compatible hood makes it easy to lock in and hit the hill. Throughout the jacket, a series of pockets help keep your small essentials organized. So if you’re looking for a reliable, do-it-all jacket, bring home the Whitespace 3L Performance Sherpa jacket today.
Gear Patrol
Hydrow's Wave of Colors Launch Brings New Shades to Your Rowing Workouts
Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.
Gear Patrol
Ham from 'The Sandlot' Talks Baseball, Giving Back and Starting His Own Brand
"You're killing me, Smalls!" turned The Sandlot actor Patrick Renna into a household name. His character, Hamilton "Ham" Porter, or the Great Hambino, if you will, was a titular character in the coming-of-age era, when movies made for kids would define an entire generation. Success came essentially overnight for him, even though it was his first movie — and he's remained attached to the role to this day.
Gear Patrol
6 Warming Scents to Wear This Winter
When it’s cold out, fire promises respite. It’s a tool humans have turned to for millions of years to heat our homes, cook our meals and spark our senses. We let its aroma linger, watch its flames unfurl and listen as its embers crack. What to Know About...
Gear Patrol
Lexus Brought 2 Awesome and Flashy Overlanding Concepts to SEMA
The 2022 SEMA Show is happening in Las Vegas this week. We already saw Toyota unveil its new flagship Trailhunter trim in concept form. And Lexus is bringing a pair of cool off-roaders to the show too. We aren’t getting a new top-of-the-line Overlanding Lexus trim, sadly. But the brand...
Gear Patrol
Knickerbocker's All-New Boots Are a World-Class Collab
There's always been plenty of synergy between New York and Italy. The state houses over three million people of Italian descent, which is equal to about 13 percent of the total population. And although a lot of them call the five boroughs home, Italian culture is far-reaching; New York is home to world-class Italian restaurants, a bustling (but ever-shrinking) Little Italy and a memorable (albeit dwindling) history of, shall we say, well-connected families.
Gear Patrol
2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Review: an Unexpectedly Delightful Sedan
Most of the time, we make decisions rationally. Or at least, we think we do. Whether we realize it or not, our feelings — conscious, subconscious, unconscious — constantly play a role in the choices we make, whether we're deciding between candy bars at the 7-11 or homes to spend the rest of our lives in.
Comments / 0