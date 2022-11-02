Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Bests Mercyhurst 4-1
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-4-1) dominated Mercyhurst (5-6) 4-1 to open its two-game home series against the Lakers on Friday afternoon from Pegula Ice Arena. After conceding the first goal of the outing, the Nittany Lions, led by Courtney Correia and Tessa Janecke, stormed back and tallied four unanswered to win the first game of the series handily.
Onward State
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry’s Start-Of-Season Media Availability
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry addressed the media Thursday afternoon ahead of his team’s season opener next Monday, November 7, against the Winthrop Eagles at the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry sat down over Zoom and talked about starting lineups, Andrew Funk, the attitude of his...
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Silences No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (12-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 12 Northwestern (14-4-2, 7-3-1 Big Ten) 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Payton Linnehan goal, and...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament, Falls 1-0 To Indiana
Fifth-seeded Penn State men’s soccer fell 1-0 to fourth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. A first-half goal for the Hoosiers gave Indiana the leg up, and Penn State was just not able to overcome their defense in the second half of the match.
Onward State
No. 3 Penn State Field Hockey Falls 2-1 To No. 6 Michigan In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 3 Penn State field hockey (15-3, 7-2 Big Ten) was upset by No. 6 Michigan (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Nittany Lions rolled into this match on an automatic bye into the semifinal round but just didn’t seem to play their usual game.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season
Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Michigan 3-0
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey (9-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Michigan (7-2-0 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) 3-0 under a raucous atmosphere at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State dominated Michigan from the start. The Nittany Lions scored two goals in the second period, then tallied an empty-netter late in the third period to complete a massive upset over the Wolverines.
Onward State
John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team
John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana
Penn State is coming off a heartbreaking 44-31 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium last weekend and is aiming to bounce back with a much-needed victory in Bloomington. The Nittany Lions enter the game 6-2 with a potential quarterback controversy, as fans have been calling for Drew Allar to make his first career start. Indiana is coming into the game with five consecutive losses, most recently to Rutgers two weeks ago. Coming off their bye week, it’s safe to assume the Hoosiers will come out swinging.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Earns Multiple Big Ten Postseason Awards
Just before Penn State men’s soccer heads into its Big Ten quarterfinals match at Indiana later today, the Nittany Lions racked in several Big Ten postseason awards. Forward Pete Mangione and midfielder Seth Kuhn both earned first-team All-Big Ten. Mangione earned the selection with a unanimous vote, making this his second time with the honor.
Onward State
Penn State’s Quarterback Problem
With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
Onward State
Improved Culture Key To Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Historic Start
Culture is what head coach Guy Gadowsky always mentions when asked about Penn State men’s hockey’s success. After a 17-20-1 record and a trip to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Gadowsky’s program is off to its best start in program history with an 8-0 record.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards
The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
Onward State
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22
Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
Loysburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tussey Mountain High School football team will have a game with Northern Bedford County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Shamokin High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Northern Cambria, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Moshannon Valley High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Onward State
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
'I Wouldn't Wish This On My Worst Enemy': Penn State Pizzeria Trashed In Review By Portnoy
Sounds more like a gym sock than an enjoyable meal, but it's how Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy described a slice of pizza he tried from College Pizza at State College. While Portnoy is certainly known as a tough pizza critic, this slice didn't even come close during the One Bite review: 1. It didn't score much higher on the One Bite app: 1.8.
Onward State
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main
With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
Comments / 0