State College, PA

Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Bests Mercyhurst 4-1

No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-4-1) dominated Mercyhurst (5-6) 4-1 to open its two-game home series against the Lakers on Friday afternoon from Pegula Ice Arena. After conceding the first goal of the outing, the Nittany Lions, led by Courtney Correia and Tessa Janecke, stormed back and tallied four unanswered to win the first game of the series handily.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season

Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Michigan 3-0

No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey (9-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Michigan (7-2-0 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) 3-0 under a raucous atmosphere at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State dominated Michigan from the start. The Nittany Lions scored two goals in the second period, then tallied an empty-netter late in the third period to complete a massive upset over the Wolverines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team

John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana

Penn State is coming off a heartbreaking 44-31 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium last weekend and is aiming to bounce back with a much-needed victory in Bloomington. The Nittany Lions enter the game 6-2 with a potential quarterback controversy, as fans have been calling for Drew Allar to make his first career start. Indiana is coming into the game with five consecutive losses, most recently to Rutgers two weeks ago. Coming off their bye week, it’s safe to assume the Hoosiers will come out swinging.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Earns Multiple Big Ten Postseason Awards

Just before Penn State men’s soccer heads into its Big Ten quarterfinals match at Indiana later today, the Nittany Lions racked in several Big Ten postseason awards. Forward Pete Mangione and midfielder Seth Kuhn both earned first-team All-Big Ten. Mangione earned the selection with a unanimous vote, making this his second time with the honor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Quarterback Problem

With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards

The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22

Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Loysburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LOYSBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SHAMOKIN, PA
High School Football PRO

Northern Cambria, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Onward State

Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main

With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

