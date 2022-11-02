Penn State is coming off a heartbreaking 44-31 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium last weekend and is aiming to bounce back with a much-needed victory in Bloomington. The Nittany Lions enter the game 6-2 with a potential quarterback controversy, as fans have been calling for Drew Allar to make his first career start. Indiana is coming into the game with five consecutive losses, most recently to Rutgers two weeks ago. Coming off their bye week, it’s safe to assume the Hoosiers will come out swinging.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO