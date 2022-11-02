Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
iPhone SE 4 could win over iPhone Mini fans – but there's a catch
Rumours suggest Apple is mulling over smaller screen sizes and different materials
CNET
iOS 16.1 on Your iPhone: Every Noteworthy New Feature
That's right. Another iPhone update is here. Apple's iOS 16.1 was released about a month after iOS 16, and comes with several tweaks and new features for compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). If you haven't updated already, we can show you how to download iOS 16.1. Here's what's...
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch is pretty cool, but I would never buy it
If you get one for free, you'll be happy. If you pay for it, you will probably be disappointed. We’ve been waiting years for Google to launch its first wearable. After all this time, we finally got what we wanted with the Google Pixel Watch, which launched earlier in October alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. It is, without a doubt, one of the most hyped tech products of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung pokes fun at Apple's lack of smartphone innovation and reveals expectations for a foldable iPhone
Samsung has returned to roasting Apple for the speed with which it adopts emerging technologies. While Samsung has now released four generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, Apple has maintained its candy bar form factor. In fact, Apple has only recently started moving away from its infamous notch that it debuted in 2017.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
RIP Google Hangouts. You will be missed. Welcome to the 457th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The EU’s Digital Markets Act is going into a six-month implementation phase. Basically, if a company is identified as a gatekeeper, it has to open up its services and platforms. Some apps and services might need to be changed, including Google Play, iMessage, and others. Keep an eye out, and let’s see what happens.
Cult of Mac
Top kid-friendly case and keyboard options for iPad 10
The just-released iPad 10 is a major update, but the design changes mean new cases are required. Fortunately, accessory makers OtterBox and Logitech quickly brought out several of them for designed with children in mind. A kid-friendly stylus is also an option. An iPad 10 case just makes sense. Carrying...
Apple's radical iPhone 15 redesign could ditch buttons entirely
While the iPhone 14 Pro made quite a splash last month with the introduction of the brand new Dynamic Island, the design of the standard iPhone 14 was met with a collective shrug. It's pretty much exactly the same as the iPhone 13 – both inside and out. And if new rumours are to be believed, next year's most dramatic design change will be exclusive to the Pro models too.
Android Authority
How durable is the Apple Watch Ultra?
You'll be surprised by how much abuse the Apple Watch Ultra can endure. Modern smartwatches have to withstand plenty of daily abuse, even more so if used in extreme situations. The likes of Garmin have long offered these users rugged devices for use outdoors. More recently, Apple has joined this segment with the Apple Watch Ultra. But just how durable is the Ultra, and how far can it be pushed? We have the answer below.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
Android Authority
How to set up and use the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's oversized pusher packs a ton of functionality. The Apple Watch Ultra represents Apple’s most significant departure from its classic build. Alongside impressive durability specs and a massive display, the device also introduced Apple’s new Action button. Read on to learn how to set up and use the new feature.
Android Authority
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
9to5Mac
2023 iPhone models to keep using Qualcomm’s 5G modem
Apple has been developing its own modem chips for iPhone, and some reports suggested that the company would start using them as soon as 2023. However, a statement from Qualcomm suggests that Apple will keep using third-party modems rather than its own chips for the 2023 iPhone models. Apple delays...
The Verge
Now’s the time to buy last year’s iPad
Apple’s iPad releases this year have been, well, lackluster to say the least. That isn’t to say the new 10th-gen iPad and the M2-equipped iPad Pro are bad products — far from it. But they either aren’t significantly better than their predecessors or have an awkward value proposition that puts them in between more compelling options in Apple’s lineup.
daystech.org
Black Friday Unlocked iPhone Deals (2022): Top Early iPhone 12, 13, 14, SE & More Apple iPhone Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have rated one of the best early unlocked Apple iPhone offers for Black Friday, together with all the highest offers on iPhone 11 (Pro & Pro Max, iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max & mini), iPhone SE, iPhone XR and extra. View the total collection of offers listed under.
