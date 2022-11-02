LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making a shooting threat, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. MCSO said they received the report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Nov. 1. According to police, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The student was reportedly passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus. The note said the suspect was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself, MCSO said.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO