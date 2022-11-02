Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Trunk or Treat provides fun for everyone
BULLHEAD CITY — It was hard to tell who was having a better time at Monday night's Trunk or Treat at Gary Keith Civic Center Park. Was it the hundreds of children — parents in tow — collecting candy on Halloween?. Was in the scores of parents...
Mohave Daily News
Veterans In Motion hopeful for new members
BULLHEAD CITY — The Veterans In Motion patriotic band strives to provide fun music and social support for veterans in Bullhead City — and they're looking for new members to join in the experience. The band has played several events this year, including when the Run for the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Foodie Grill holds ribbon cutting
Foodie Grill , located at 2250 Highway 95 Suite 426 in Bullhead City celebrated their ribbon cutting Wednesday, October 26 with guests from across the community. Left to Right: Board Member Melody DuMouchel, Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor Elect Steve D’amico, Board Member Bill Smith, Gerardo Pedilla, Santiago Salas, Greg Jaramilla, Josue Arredondo, Eduardo Fernandez, Juan Elizono, Ricardo Osuna, Francisco Bojorquez, Enrique Ortega, Micheal Green, Rodrigo Sanchez, City Council Man Juan Lizarraga, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford, Vice Mayor Norma Brummett and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams. Foodie Grill serves Mediterranean in large portions, and food quality is their top priority.
Mohave Daily News
14th annual Veteran's Day parade on tap Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — The 14th annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade hosted by the 1st Marine Division Association will be held this Saturday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Mall parking lot and will travel south down Miracle Mile, terminating at the Scooter’s Fun Center on Marble Canyon Drive.
Mohave Daily News
Elk crashes fishing report party
BULLHEAD CITY — Fishing it still good in the Tri-state. So is hunting. Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, usually focuses on the former but occasionally provides updates on the latter. "Our fishing for both rainbow trout and our striper activity remain strong," Braun said. "We...
Mohave Daily News
Applications being accepted for PACT Academy
BULLHEAD CITY — Community members who want to learn more about the inner workings of the Bullhead City Police Department — and the city it serves — will have that opportunity in the 2023 edition of the Police and Citizens Together Academy. The department is accepting applications...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Controversy continues over LHC drag show￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.
Mohave Daily News
BHC murder trial begins
KINGMAN — The trial of a Oregon man accused of killing his girlfriend in Bullhead City began Wednesday. Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, of Medford, Ore., is charged with the murder of Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. He is being held on a $2 million bond. Deputy Mohave...
Mohave Daily News
MALC football players receive region awards
BULLHEAD CITY — The AIA's 1A West region released its football awards Thursday, and several players from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center's boys football team received recognition. Four MALC players made the all region first team — senior defensive back Reed Moran, sophomore defensive lineman Randall Berg, junior linebacker Dagon...
AZFamily
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Fox5 KVVU
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
fox10phoenix.com
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen arrested for making violence threat￼
KINGMAN – A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention for allegedly threatening to kill people at the Kingman Middle School. No one was hurt and no incident occurred. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after parents reported the threat at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, November 1. Agency spokesman Anita Mortensen said a parent reported the suspect student passed a note during his school bus ride home Tuesday afternoon.
