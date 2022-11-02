PUN vs HP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23, Semi-Final 1

Some exciting news has arrived for Pokémon fans of India, as Jet Skyesports in partnership with The Pokémon Company has announced the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022. The first round of the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 will consist of open qualifiers that will be held across the country. Post the qualifiers, the final two teams from the tournament will take part in a LAN event, which will be held in Mid-December in Mumbai. The most exciting part about the tournament is that it has a gigantic prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000.

2 DAYS AGO