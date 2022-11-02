Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott
See how Ryan Reynolds trolled Cannon after the news. After hearing the news, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to lovingly troll Cannon. Retweeting a headline about the announcement, he added, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The comment is seemingly a reference to Reynolds' Aviation Gin, after Cannon joined the...
Britney Spears Has Apologized To Alexa Nikolas For Yelling At Her And "Traumatizing" Her On The "Zoey 101" Set
Britney confronted the actor after her sister Jamie claimed she was bullying her.
Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Podcast Comments In New Rolling Stone Interview
She says she initially "felt bad" about herself for two days, before coming to a positive realization. Selena Gomez revealed how she felt after Hailey Bieber went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the harsh treatment she received from Gomez's fans over her relationship with Justin Bieber.
Why Pictionary's Jerry O'Connell Credits Kelly Ripa with His String of Hosting Gigs (Exclusive)
O'Connell spills on one of wife Rebecca Romijn's "inappropriate" drawings ... and the life hack for their daughters that's given him more free time. With "Pictionary," Jerry O'Connell adds another notch to his hosting belt -- and he seems very at home with this new chapter of his career. He's...
Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film
She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
Mariah Carey Responds to Martha Stewart's Plea Not to Skip Over Thanksgiving
"P.S I'd love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I've yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!" Mariah Carey is reassuring Martha Stewart that Thanksgiving is still a holiday. The self-proclaimed queen of Christmas replied to the 81-year-old's plea to not skip over Thanksgiving after the singer...
Michael J. Fox & Other Celebs Who Have Gotten Candid About Their Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis
"Parkinson's is the gift that keeps on taking." Millions of people around the world have been affected by Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that can lead to neurological and mobility issues. While doctors and scientists are still searching for a cure, celebrities who have been diagnosed with the disease are leading the way to spread awareness and raise money for research.
Sienna Miller Says Producer Told Her to 'F--- Off' When She Asked for Equal Pay with Male Co-Star
Miller said she was being "offered less than half" what her male co-star was making: "It's about fairness and respect." Sienna Miller tried to push for equal pay on a recent project, but got pushed back hard by an "extremely powerful" producer. The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star didn't name...
