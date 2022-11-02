Read full article on original website
New Zealand vs. Fiji live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2021 Rugby League World Cup
New Zealand will look to deliver a sharper performance than their group stage turns when they meet Fiji in the third quarter-final of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday. The Kiwis are unbeaten so far in this tournament, but have not always...
How Canada's 2014 final loss to England inspired Sophie de Goede to switch from basketball
Sophie de Goede was possibly preordained to captain Canada. Her mother Stephanie, a flanker, was captain of the first Canadian women’s team that played the USA on November 14, 1987. Just months earlier Sophie’s father Hans de Goede, a lock, was captain of Canada at the inaugural men’s World...
'It makes a big difference': Who Will Genia would start at scrum half for Australia
Will Genia has revealed who he would want to start at scrum half for Australia in a big Test match, as he believes one player is better suited to the “Wallabies structure.”. Queenslander Tate McDermott was given the first opportunity on the spring tour to start in Wallaby gold...
Australia v Afghanistan T20 World Cup result: Aussies leave it up to Sri Lanka to qualify for finals
Australia held onto victory by four runs against Afghanistan but now rely on Sri Lanka to defeat England. The Aussies posted a total of 168 runs from the opening 20 overs of the match but were disappointed in the end. The last four-and-a-half overs, the home side failed to put...
