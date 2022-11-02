Read full article on original website
CNY Animal Park Doubling Christmas Lights to Make Holidays More Magical
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before. The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with...
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List
It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
WKTV
Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday
UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Unforgettable Country Concert Coming to MVP Arena in Albany
The Home Team Tour is coming to Albany for an unforgettable country concert next year. Thomas Rhett will hit the MVP Arena next June. He'll be bringing Cole Swindell and Nate Smith along for the Home Team Tour in June. VENUE: MVP Arena. ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 11 at...
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
This Central New York Restaurant’s Calzone Received A National Honor
We all know New York state is the best when it comes to pizza. But what about other Italian dishes? Is it safe to say we know what we're doing in the department too?. One restaurant here in Central New York can, as they not only have award winning pizza, but now award winning calzones.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Syracuse McDonald’s to give away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Arch is feeling grateful! McDonald’s located on Teall Ave. in Syracuse is giving away free turkeys via Wegman’s gift cards ahead of the Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m., owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will give away a Thanksgiving staple for families to enjoy. The […]
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Forestport
A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies. The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment. Health officials say signs...
Rising from the ashes: CNY pizza shop gutted by fire reopens after community responds
Solvay, N.Y. — The horror of that awful night — when their restaurant was gutted by fire — will forever be etched in Sam and Lori Mangano’s memories. But as they prepare to reopen their pizza and catering restaurant nine months after the devastating fire, they say it’s time to put that behind them.
