ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List

It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
FLY CREEK, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday

UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Forestport

A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies. The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment. Health officials say signs...
FORESTPORT, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy