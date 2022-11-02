Read full article on original website
Professor Emeritus Louis Braida, speech and hearing scientist and hearing aid innovator, dies at 79 | MIT News
Louis Braida, the Henry Ellis Warren (1894) Professor Emeritus in the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), died Sept. 2. He was 79. Braida was a principal researcher in the Research Laboratory of Electronics, and a faculty member in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology (HST), which is housed in the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at MIT.
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
AI predicts properties of complex metamaterials
Given a 3D piece of origami, can you flatten it without damaging it? Just by looking at the design, the answer is hard to predict, because each and every fold in the design has to be compatible with flattening. This is an example of a combinatorial problem. New research led...
Ocean microbes get their diet through a surprising mix of sources, study finds | MIT News
One of the smallest and mightiest organisms on the planet is a plant-like bacterium known to marine biologists as Prochlorococcus. The green-tinted microbe measures less than a micron across, and its populations suffuse through the upper layers of the ocean, where a single teaspoon of seawater can hold millions of the tiny organisms.
Developing sensor technology to detect fires before they start
Researchers at the Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies in Materials Science (IMDEA Materials) are working on fire safety systems that can detect and warn of danger before a fire breaks out. Fire alarms generally operate by detecting the presence of smoke, open flame or higher-than-normal levels of carbon monoxide. Such...
A team of educators and computer scientists take on AI
Soon enough, AI competency will be an essential workforce skill. A group of computer scientists and learning science experts are considering what a foundational introduction to AI might look like for middle school and high school students. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and a branch of AI called machine...
MIT engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera | MIT News
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
