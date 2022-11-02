Read full article on original website
Santander UK Limits Cryptocurrency Exchange Transactions, Bank Says Investing in Crypto ‘Can Be High Risk’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 3, Santander UK, the subsidiary of the Spanish financial giant Banco Santander, S.A., published a notice that says “investing in cryptocurrency assets can be high risk.” Furthermore, the British bank also imposed a limit on cryptocurrency exchanges using the firm’s mobile and online banking services.
‘Atomic Settlement’ — New York Fed Completes First Phase of Digital Dollar Experiment Called ‘Project Cedar’ – Bitcoin News
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has published findings stemming from an experiment dubbed “Project Cedar,” a protocol that uses a wholesale digital dollar in order to improve financial transactions. Michelle Neal, head of the bank’s Markets Group remarked on Friday that the research “indicated that settlement could occur in fewer than 10 seconds on average and that horizontal scaling was possible.”
Crypto Exchanges Must Comply With Russia Sanctions, Singapore Central Bank Says – Exchanges Bitcoin News
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has reiterated that cryptocurrency exchanges need to conform to restrictions on Russian users imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The reminder comes after researchers established that pro-Russia activists have raised millions of dollars in digital assets to support its war effort. Singapore Says...
Bitcoin, Ether Hold Ground While Altcoins Stay Resilient Even as Macro Developments Unfold
Bitcoin value has lingered lower on Thursday as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided with bulls successfully defending support at $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) while bears have reinforced resistance at $20,550 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 0.98 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,400 (roughly Rs. 16.88 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,295 (roughly Rs. 17.62 lakh), which is 0.44 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Thursday morning.
Foundry Academy Launches Training Program to Produce Top Technicians for BTC Mining Industry – Mining Bitcoin News
Foundry Digital, a digital asset mining and a staking-focused subsidiary of Digital Asset Group, has announced the launch of a new bitcoin mining hardware training program. The training course, which is expected to commence on Nov. 7, is expected to help professionals and enthusiasts learn how to set up a miner as well as to identify and solve common hardware failures.
The 6 Biggest Financial Sector Cybersecurity Threats in 2022
The financial sector cybersecurity is always a concern because this industry branch is among the top targets for cyberattacks. And this is no accident. Intruding into the IT systems of banks or other financial institutions aims for illegal enrichment, espionage, geopolitical challenges, and terrorism. Lone actors and criminal groups initiate attacks to steal money from individual bank accounts. At the same time, rival states and ideological opponents can aim to gain classified data, cause disruptions in financial systems and provoke panic among citizens.
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
4 Major Benefits of Next Gen SIEM
Security analysts are up against more cyberattacks than ever, increased attack surfaces, and more protective tools on the cloud and premises than ever before. All of that is accompanied by cybersecurity experts that are leaving the field. Stress, poor company culture, and long hours have prompted top talent to seek alternative employment.
OPERA1ER hackers targeted financial organizations in Africa
A threat group named OPERA1ER has been linked to a series of more than 30 successful cyber-attacks aimed at banks, financial services, and telecom companies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America between 2018 and 2022. According to the analysts at Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB, the attacks have led to thefts...
Post Pandemic: Remote Working Escalates Cyber Security Concerns
New study reveals 65% believe SaaS products cause biggest cyber security threat for remote and hybrid working in 2022. New report from Acora, reveals that 77% of UK IT leaders will spend the same or more time on cyber security services in 2022 – proving that concerns are escalating YoY.
ASVDA Calls on Startups to Show Innovative Energy at TIE to Help Speed Up Their Growth
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) is an annual event for domestic industry players to demonstrate their technological strength. This year, showcasing their R&D capabilities in the “Innovation Pilot Pavilion” of Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (ASVDA) are 13 Taiwanese high-tech start-up companies with innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced displays, biochips, and privacy processing chips.
iPhone maker Foxconn and Saudi Arabia are going into the EV business • TechCrunch
The new company, called Ceer, will design, manufacture and sell a portfolio of EVs using BMW’s component technology, according to Thursday’s announcement. Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant that makes Apple’s iPhones, is developing the electrical architecture of the vehicles, which Saudi Arabia says will lead to a “portfolio of products” in the areas of infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies.
Redmi Note 12 5G May Be Launched as Rebranded Poco Phone in India: Report
Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Apple must take another brick from its wall, says EU
The European Union (EU) wants to break down the wall surrounding Apple’s proverbial garden, as new laws targeting Big Tech may force the company to support third-party app stores on its devices. Another brick from the wall. The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) demands a lot. It aims to...
