Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.

1 DAY AGO