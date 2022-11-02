Read full article on original website
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
A small, soft and ultrathin wireless electrotactile system
Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are becoming increasingly advanced, enabling increasingly engaging and immersive digital experiences. To make VR and AR experiences even more realistic, engineers have been trying to create better systems that produce tactile and haptic feedback matching virtual content. Researchers at University of Hong...
Cherry AG to Release Retro-Designed MX Black Clear-Top: What You Should Know
Cherry AG is set to unveil MX Black Clear-Top, a retro design of a popular keyboard switch of the 1980s. The Munich-based company said releasing the new “MX Nixie” will bring the users, who understand the value of linear-switching, to a new level of experience. Cherry AG said...
SiC, E-Mobility, Supercap and More: Power Electronics Week Insights
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC power devices, e-mobility, supercapacitors and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
Developing sensor technology to detect fires before they start
Researchers at the Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies in Materials Science (IMDEA Materials) are working on fire safety systems that can detect and warn of danger before a fire breaks out. Fire alarms generally operate by detecting the presence of smoke, open flame or higher-than-normal levels of carbon monoxide. Such...
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
Update November 3rd, 1:25PM ET: In a note emailed to employees and posted publicly on November 3rd, Amazon svp of people experience and technology Beth Galetti announced a “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce.”. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
AWE 2022: SyncReality turns your room into a cross-realities playground
One of the most interesting products I have tried at AWE has been SyncReality, a solution to turn every physical space into a mixed reality experience. This is something I thought about also doing myself, so I have been very happy to see that someone was carrying on that vision for real. Let me explain everything…
Daily Deals: 65" Sony X90K Full Array TV "Made for PS5" for Under $1K, 86" LG 4K TV for $1200, and More 2022 4K TV Deals
Check out the hot daily deals today, including a big discount on the new 2022 Sony X90K 4K TVs with PS5 specific gaming features, an 86" LG 4K TV for only $1200, 10% Amazon cashback on select LG Evo C2 OLED TVs for Prime cardholders, and more. 2022 Sony X90K...
Post Pandemic: Remote Working Escalates Cyber Security Concerns
New study reveals 65% believe SaaS products cause biggest cyber security threat for remote and hybrid working in 2022. New report from Acora, reveals that 77% of UK IT leaders will spend the same or more time on cyber security services in 2022 – proving that concerns are escalating YoY.
Quality Electronics and Manufacturing Room Cleanliness
Today, everyone depends on electronics like laptops, phones, smartwatches, cars, and much more. Without strong manufacturing cleanliness routines, these products couldn’t be made to deliver the quality and performance required. Below are some of the top reasons why manufacturing clean rooms and cleanliness routines are critical for crafting top-notch electronics.
This 40-in-1 EDC multitool is the most versatile pocket toolkit you can own
Designed to house practically every standard tool conceivable, and plated with 18K gold, the ScrewDriverKing is literal jewelry for EDC collectors. It’s portable, pocket-friendly, and ridiculously efficient at letting you assemble, disassemble, repair, tear down, measure, and create. The ScrewDriverKing™ comes on the back of the Distinct™ Ultra-Thin Multitool...
The Commodordion is a Frankenstein accordion made from C-64s and 5.25 floppies
Crazy DIY: A Swedish musician/engineer created a working accordion using two Commodore 64 computers and a bunch of floppy disks. Dubbed the Commodordion, it plays mechanically, just like its regular counterpart, but the output is reminiscent of 1980s area 8-bit arcade music. The instrument is simple in concept and operation....
October survey puts Windows 11 adoption at just 15 percent worldwide
The big picture: Over a year after its launch, Windows 11 is still nowhere near establishing dominance over Windows 10 among PC users. Various surveys show differing adoption rates for Windows 11, but all of them say most users haven’t upgraded from 10. The latest report from Statcounter shows...
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
MIT engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera | MIT News
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
In Case You’re Bored, This Website Lead You to a Another Useless Website
When you are bored and have nothing better to do, one of the best places to be in, admittedly, is the internet. With the countless of websites out there, you are bound to find one that will entertain you and help you pass the time. In fact, there is actually...
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now
It can be daunting figuring out how to build a PC from scratch, which is why we appreciate pre-built PCs such as this HP Pavilion Gaming PC. Not only does it have some impressive specs under the hood with a great brand name, similar to the Asus RoG, but it also comes with a reasonable price tag, especially with this deal from Walmart bringing it down to $449 — a $190 discount on its regular $639 price.
