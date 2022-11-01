Read full article on original website
Maine healthcare providers urge precautions amid rise in pediatric respiratory illness
Two of Maine’s largest healthcare systems say a rise in RSV cases among babies and toddlers is putting a strain on capacity. RSV is a respiratory illness which typically results in cold-like symptoms for adults, but can cause severe illness in young children. On Friday, all 87 staffed pediatric...
More anterless deer permits available for Maine hunters next week
The state of Maine is giving hunters another chance to obtain an anterless deer permit. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional anterless deer permits available. According to the Bangor Daily News, those will be available for purchase starting Monday morning. Hunters can buy the permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29.
