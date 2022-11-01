The state of Maine is giving hunters another chance to obtain an anterless deer permit. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional anterless deer permits available. According to the Bangor Daily News, those will be available for purchase starting Monday morning. Hunters can buy the permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO