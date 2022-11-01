ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most-loved couples and fans have been talking about the Marshalls commercial they featured in recently. The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television. Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January...
VERMONT STATE
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama utterly devastated as bulldog Blue dies

Travis Barker, 46, and his daughter, Alabama Barker, are mourning the loss of their beloved French bulldog, Blue. The father-daughter duo is utterly devastated as they grieve the pup who has become part of the family. The dog was primarily raised by Travis’ youngest daughter Alabama Luella who he shares...
ALABAMA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Drag Race star Cheryl Hole spills all on Death Drop Back In The Habit

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! We managed to squeeze five minutes into Cheryl Hole’s busy Death Drop schedule to discuss the drag murder mystery sensation. Death Drop: Back In The Habit is a laugh-a-minute show that features some...
realitytitbit.com

Anna Haugh was asked to join MasterChef after Myrtle restaurant's success

MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing are joined by a new judge this year. Season 15 brings with it Irish chef Anna Haugh. She kicks off this year’s competition with a tricky skills test including the creation of a beurre blanc.
realitytitbit.com

Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram

With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!. If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Love Is Blind's Nancy has a hefty salary that's topped up by her real estate portfolio

Love Is Blind viewers want to know more about Nancy Rodriguez’s salary in 2022 as she appears as a participant on the show. Nancy opted to take part in the Netflix show in a bid to find out of love really is ‘blind’. She and Bartise Bowden’s love story has played out on screen and, along the way, fans have been given a glimpse into their lives, jobs, and families.
realitytitbit.com

How to get Love is Blind's permanent bracelets worn by Bartise and Nancy

Love is Blind has seen Bartise and Nancy hit it off from the beginning. As new episodes were released to Netflix on November 2, he often spoke of permanent bracelets which he wished to gift to her before marriage. Nancy had to choose between Andrew Liu and Bartise at the...
realitytitbit.com

When does I'm A Celebrity finish in 2022 and how many episodes are there?

I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 for its 22nd season. Ant, Dec, and a brand new jungle full of celebrities are returning to Australia after two seasons of the ITV show were spent in the UK. The covid-19 pandemic meant that seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but now I’m A Celebrity is going to be back in its full glory this year.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Jill Scott's partner Shelly Unitt and how long have they been together?

Jill Scott MBE is joining I’m A Celebrity 2022 and her partner, Shelly Unitt, is showing support by decking out their coffee shop with jungle decor. The nights are getting shorter and darker, so that can only mean one thing: cosy nights in to watch 12 celebrities chug a glass of blended cockroaches or enclose themselves in a cage of rats. The things that entertain the British public never fail to surprise us.
realitytitbit.com

Love Is Blind star Matt wasn't dating since split with ex-wife until he met Colleen

Love Is Blind star Matt Bolton recently revealed that he had not been dating since split with his ex-wife until meeting Colleen. Fans are deeply invested in cast member Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s relationship on Love Is Blind season 3. The duo hit it off in the pods and Matt popped the big question to Colleen. She said yes and now the newly engaged couple is preparing for their nuptials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Pauly D and Nikki's Halloween snap proves engagement rumors aren't true

After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.
realitytitbit.com

Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos wants to 'start a family' with Farrah

Brand new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills takes a look at Mauricio Umanksy’s company, The Agency, and the people who work there. Mauricio’s daughters Farrah and Alexia both work at the family business, as well as renowned agents across the USA such as Santiago Arana. In a very...
realitytitbit.com

Love Is Blind star Zanab lost both her parents as a teenager

Love Is Blind season 3’s cast member Zanab opened up about losing both her parents as a teenager to her fiancé Cole. The Netflix show’s season 3 is in full swing as it released episodes 8, 9 and 10 on Wednesday, November 2. The new episodes featured a lot of relationship drama between the couple Zanab and Cole who are engaged and to be married.
realitytitbit.com

Bravo, Schwartz and Sandy's is finally open after months of waiting

Vanderpump Rules duo Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who are now on Bravo’s Winter House, don’t just appear on TV together but are also combining business with pleasure together. Their bar Schwartz and Sandy’s is open!. The two were seen designing the fancy bar on Pump Rules...
realitytitbit.com

Mandana Bolourchi's Timberwolves beau now plays for the LA Lakers

Cue the supercars, jaw-dropping homes, palm tree-lined streets, and celebrity clients, because Buying Beverly Hills officially dropped on Netlfix on November 4. The real estate-focused reality series follows the lives of the people who work at global company The Agency. The Agency was founded by RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ husband,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy