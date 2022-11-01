Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most-loved couples and fans have been talking about the Marshalls commercial they featured in recently. The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television. Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker and daughter Alabama utterly devastated as bulldog Blue dies
Travis Barker, 46, and his daughter, Alabama Barker, are mourning the loss of their beloved French bulldog, Blue. The father-daughter duo is utterly devastated as they grieve the pup who has become part of the family. The dog was primarily raised by Travis’ youngest daughter Alabama Luella who he shares...
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race star Cheryl Hole spills all on Death Drop Back In The Habit
Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! We managed to squeeze five minutes into Cheryl Hole’s busy Death Drop schedule to discuss the drag murder mystery sensation. Death Drop: Back In The Habit is a laugh-a-minute show that features some...
realitytitbit.com
Anna Haugh was asked to join MasterChef after Myrtle restaurant's success
MasterChef The Professionals is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing are joined by a new judge this year. Season 15 brings with it Irish chef Anna Haugh. She kicks off this year’s competition with a tricky skills test including the creation of a beurre blanc.
realitytitbit.com
Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram
With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!. If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian grips Travis' hand to recite sweet prayer before plane ride
The latest episode of The Kardashians saw mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian share a sweet prayer before her and Travis Barker’s plane ride. It comes almost a year since the Blink-182 drummer summed up the courage to fly for the first time after surviving the deadly plane crash in 2008. Titled...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind's Nancy has a hefty salary that's topped up by her real estate portfolio
Love Is Blind viewers want to know more about Nancy Rodriguez’s salary in 2022 as she appears as a participant on the show. Nancy opted to take part in the Netflix show in a bid to find out of love really is ‘blind’. She and Bartise Bowden’s love story has played out on screen and, along the way, fans have been given a glimpse into their lives, jobs, and families.
realitytitbit.com
How to get Love is Blind's permanent bracelets worn by Bartise and Nancy
Love is Blind has seen Bartise and Nancy hit it off from the beginning. As new episodes were released to Netflix on November 2, he often spoke of permanent bracelets which he wished to gift to her before marriage. Nancy had to choose between Andrew Liu and Bartise at the...
realitytitbit.com
When does I'm A Celebrity finish in 2022 and how many episodes are there?
I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 for its 22nd season. Ant, Dec, and a brand new jungle full of celebrities are returning to Australia after two seasons of the ITV show were spent in the UK. The covid-19 pandemic meant that seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but now I’m A Celebrity is going to be back in its full glory this year.
realitytitbit.com
Laurel Stucky's age revealed as romance with Horacio has fans swooning
The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast member Laurel Stucky has been the franchise’s star contestant for years now and here’s her age revealed. Fans have been talking about Laurel and Horacio’s budding romance since season 38’s beginning. Laurel has become a star of the MTV franchise...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Jill Scott's partner Shelly Unitt and how long have they been together?
Jill Scott MBE is joining I’m A Celebrity 2022 and her partner, Shelly Unitt, is showing support by decking out their coffee shop with jungle decor. The nights are getting shorter and darker, so that can only mean one thing: cosy nights in to watch 12 celebrities chug a glass of blended cockroaches or enclose themselves in a cage of rats. The things that entertain the British public never fail to surprise us.
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind star Matt wasn't dating since split with ex-wife until he met Colleen
Love Is Blind star Matt Bolton recently revealed that he had not been dating since split with his ex-wife until meeting Colleen. Fans are deeply invested in cast member Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s relationship on Love Is Blind season 3. The duo hit it off in the pods and Matt popped the big question to Colleen. She said yes and now the newly engaged couple is preparing for their nuptials.
realitytitbit.com
Pauly D and Nikki's Halloween snap proves engagement rumors aren't true
After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind fans dying to know if Bartise says yes but some beg Nancy to turn him down
Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2 were such a hit for Netflix the series has returned for a brand new installment in 2022. Season 3 kicked off on October 19 and batches of episodes have been dropping weekly since. From first hearing one another’s voices in the pods to...
realitytitbit.com
Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos wants to 'start a family' with Farrah
Brand new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills takes a look at Mauricio Umanksy’s company, The Agency, and the people who work there. Mauricio’s daughters Farrah and Alexia both work at the family business, as well as renowned agents across the USA such as Santiago Arana. In a very...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind star Zanab lost both her parents as a teenager
Love Is Blind season 3’s cast member Zanab opened up about losing both her parents as a teenager to her fiancé Cole. The Netflix show’s season 3 is in full swing as it released episodes 8, 9 and 10 on Wednesday, November 2. The new episodes featured a lot of relationship drama between the couple Zanab and Cole who are engaged and to be married.
realitytitbit.com
Bravo, Schwartz and Sandy's is finally open after months of waiting
Vanderpump Rules duo Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who are now on Bravo’s Winter House, don’t just appear on TV together but are also combining business with pleasure together. Their bar Schwartz and Sandy’s is open!. The two were seen designing the fancy bar on Pump Rules...
realitytitbit.com
Justin Rose had 'best years' of his life at LifeVantage until losing job in 2022
When the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 trailer dropped, Bravo fans knew that there would be a whole lot of drama in store. But, no one could have predicted just how much drama would have come from the relatively new addition to the Housewives franchise. We find out more about Justin Rose and his time at Lifevantage.
realitytitbit.com
Mandana Bolourchi's Timberwolves beau now plays for the LA Lakers
Cue the supercars, jaw-dropping homes, palm tree-lined streets, and celebrity clients, because Buying Beverly Hills officially dropped on Netlfix on November 4. The real estate-focused reality series follows the lives of the people who work at global company The Agency. The Agency was founded by RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ husband,...
realitytitbit.com
Mauricio hails Santiago Arana as an 'extraordinary realtor' on Buying Beverly Hills
Boasting palm tree-lined streets, The Beverly Hills Hotel, tonnes of designer brand stores, and many celebrity residents, what’s not to love about Beverly Hills? Netflix viewers can get a glimpse of some of the city’s most lavish homes during a brand new series – Buying Beverly Hills – in 2022.
Comments / 0