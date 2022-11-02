ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List

It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
FLY CREEK, NY
96.9 WOUR

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween

Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too. Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season

Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Forestport

A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies. The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment. Health officials say signs...
FORESTPORT, NY
96.9 WOUR

Observer Dispatch and Other Gannett Papers Go on 24-Hour Strike

The Observer Dispatch and several other Northeast Gannett newspapers went on a 24-hour strike on Friday morning, according to employees at the historic Utica newspaper. About a half dozen employees, the majority of the Utica and Mohawk Valley workforce, walked off the job at 5 AM on Friday for a 24-hour period, in order to send a message to their parent company about unfair working conditions.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy