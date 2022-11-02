Read full article on original website
CNY Animal Park Doubling Christmas Lights to Make Holidays More Magical
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before. The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with...
Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List
It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored. According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween
Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too. Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
What’s the Progress of the New Brewery at Boonville’s Hulbert House?
It looks like Woodland Farm Brewery's new taproom at the historic Hulbert House in Boonville is close to opening. According to a post on Woodland Farm Brewery at the Hulbert House Facebook page, the company is now hiring cooks and bartenders:. Woodland owner Keith Redhead remains optimistic that the new...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Pokémon Go to the Utica Zoo! Fun Event is Back for the Fall Season
Grab your phone and get your friends ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this fall. Following the success they had over the summer, the Utica Zoo is back with yet another fun event for everyone. They are holding a Pokémon GO Community Day on November 5th that anyone can participate in, all you need is your phone.
Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Forestport
A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies. The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment. Health officials say signs...
Observer Dispatch and Other Gannett Papers Go on 24-Hour Strike
The Observer Dispatch and several other Northeast Gannett newspapers went on a 24-hour strike on Friday morning, according to employees at the historic Utica newspaper. About a half dozen employees, the majority of the Utica and Mohawk Valley workforce, walked off the job at 5 AM on Friday for a 24-hour period, in order to send a message to their parent company about unfair working conditions.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
