Laura Ingraham's Question About Violence Gets A Brutal 'Daily Show' Supercut

Laura Ingraham asked a question and “ The Daily Show ” was standing by with an answer.

The Fox News host defended Republicans from allegations of violent rhetoric following the assault on Paul Pelosi , the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Now which Republican official or candidate has ever condoned or in any way encouraged any type of violent assault?” Ingraham asked. “Can you start naming them? I can’t.”

“The Daily Show” accepted what it called the # LauraIngrahamChallenge and named those names: