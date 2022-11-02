ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Ingraham's Question About Violence Gets A Brutal 'Daily Show' Supercut

By Ed Mazza
Laura Ingraham asked a question and “ The Daily Show ” was standing by with an answer.

The Fox News host defended Republicans from allegations of violent rhetoric following the assault on Paul Pelosi , the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Now which Republican official or candidate has ever condoned or in any way encouraged any type of violent assault?” Ingraham asked. “Can you start naming them? I can’t.”

“The Daily Show” accepted what it called the # LauraIngrahamChallenge and named those names:

Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

