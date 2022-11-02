ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Crews investigating early morning crash in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXvlD_0ivTvCcW00

TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating an accident in Trotwood early Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the 500 block of Miller Avenue, south of Miller Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

The crash was reported around 3:16 a.m., according to initial scanner reports.

Dispatch was unable to provide additional details on the crash other than Trotwood crews are out investigating.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews worked to extinguish a house fire in Dayton Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m. crews were called to the 100 block of North Harbine Avenue to reports of fire coming from a two-story house. When they got on the scene, heavy fire was seen coming from...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire breaks out in Springfield house overnight

SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews were been called to a house fire in Springfield early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 100 block of North Shaffer Street on the report of a house fire around 3:50 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. >>4 new fire stations to come...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
HAMILTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crash in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy