ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
Benzinga

Apple Plans To 'Comply' With EU's USB-C Mandate — But There Could Be A Twist To The Tale

Though Apple Inc. AAPL said that it will comply with the EU mandate on USB-C ports, there may be a catch. What Happened: Apple said at the end of October that it would stop using the Lightning port to comply with new EU rules regarding USB-C charging for mobile devices. But what if a device does not have ports at all and instead can charge wirelessly — then a USB-C port will not be necessary.
Benzinga

Your iPhone Is Susceptible To Malware Attack Even When Switched Off

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL iPhone is not immune to malware attacks when it is switched off, researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany said in a research paper titled "Evil Never Sleeps." A new type of malware developed by researchers at the university can infest the iPhone. Even with a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy