Portland, OR

DramaWatch: Two tales of Chinese-American life

One of the longstanding cliches of the cultural calendar has been that shows with what’s considered Black subject matter tend to clot around February, the glorified ghetto of “Black History Month.” As such subject matter has been so much in the national consciousness in recent years, Blacks trod the boards more often; the cliche is being eased out of fashion.
Portland Book Festival: Casey Parks’ memoir, ‘Diary of a Misfit,’ is an exercise in empathy

When Casey Parks began work on “Diary of a Misfit” in 2009, she thought she was making a documentary film. But the story about Roy Hudgins, a woman who lived as a man in small-town Louisiana, kept stalling on her: She had trouble finding people who knew Roy, or those who did wanted to say only nice things, or the memories played out as the same vignettes: Roy playing the guitar on his front porch; Roy mowing his neighbors’ lawns.
Portland Book Festival: Graphic novels are for everyone

Aaron Durán used to wait until the mood struck him, but now he treats writing comics like any other day job. “I get up, have coffee, go for a walk, and start my day,” he told me ahead of this weekend’s Portland Book Festival. “While I write within almost any medium, comics will always be my preferred form of storytelling.”
‘Mother of Color’: The difficult art of juggling

Mother of Color, the first feature film from Portland director Dawn Jones Redstone, explores the challenges faced by a woman engaged in two pursuits that our society pays lip service to but too often fails to adequately facilitate: working for social change and raising children. Noelia (Ana del Rocío) is...
MusicWatch Monthly: ‘The Flood is Following Me’

The PNW is in its element now: the beginning of fall where omnipresent overcast skies and a thin layer of rain water stratify our lives for the next five-to-six months. The Thorns FC are the first NWSL team to win three championships (congrats to them!), the Blazers are starting their season off surprisingly well, and UO are at the top of the PAC-12 conference. We may be conditioned by high school to think of sports and the arts in constant competition, but really as adults, who cares?
