Local music instructor publishes second book

Diane Worthey has spent about 30 years teaching children of all ages the violin and viola, with about 12 years of that as part of the University of Idaho Preparatory Division. Now she is the soon to be author of two published children’s books.

Worthey has a new book coming out Nov. 22 titled “Rise Up with a Song: The true story of Ethel Smith, Suffragette Composer.” Worthey will have pre-launch parties Nov. 18 and 20 on the Palouse.

Writing was not always something she imagined she would do. Worthey said her first love was music, beginning with listening to classical music, then playing the piano and eventually the violin.