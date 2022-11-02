Read full article on original website
Powerball third prize-winning tickets sold in WNY, jackpot grows to $1.6 billion
The Powerball prize is now at $1.6 billion dollars. Thirteen New Yorkers have already won a share, according to the New York Lottery, and that includes two in Western New York.
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
localsyr.com
Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Get A Free Thanksgiving Turkey At This Central New York Grocery Store
The big dance is coming up this month, and if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, one grocery store that we have here in Central New York wants to help you with the biggest part of your meal. BJs has announced that they are continuing with their...
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
